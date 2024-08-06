ShackStream: Eldenvania Episode 1 We're starting an Elden Ring playthrough, but not just any normal run. We're playing it entirely like a Castlevania game!

Today marks the beginning of an interesting journey on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We’re playing Elden Ring. Now that probably doesn’t sound special by itself, but we’ve come up with a fun idea for a run. If there are no Castlevania games nowadays, we’re just going to make Elden Ring into one.

Join us as we go live with the Eldenvania run at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

What do “Castlevania rules” mean? Well, it means we’re playing by some unique self-imposed rules that Elden Ring’s various systems allow for. The game will be in NG+ so we have all of our equipment, but outside of that, we have some restrictions in play:

A whip must be used as the main weapon. It will have holy attributes.

Castlevania subweapon stand-ins can be used, but not as the main weapon, including holy water pots, daggers, and an axe to name a few.

Flasks cannot be used readily. We have a talisman that restores FP on kills (acting as Hearts), and a flask heal can only be used if we discover a secret wall (wall chicken rule)

It’s not going to be easy, but it will likely be fun. As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into Eldenvania and ShackStreams like it. We do our best to try to bring you the best livestream content we can. If you appreciate what we’re doing, we invite you to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel if you haven’t already. You can even subscribe for free if you happen to have Amazon Prime and link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming. That gets you a free Shacknews subscription to use as you please. If you want to throw that subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Can we defeat Elden Ring under these conditions? We’re going to try! Join us as we go live soon and kick off Eldenvania!