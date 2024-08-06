How to fast travel in Lego Fortnite Looking to get around the world of Lego Fortnite as quickly as possible? It's time for the Battle Bus.

If you have been busy exploring caves and islands and building your villages in Lego Fortnite, then you are in luck. The fast travel system will allow you to get around the map quickly and easily. You'll be able to take advantage of the Battle Bus to rapidly travel across the map, and you'll even be able to build your own Bus Stations to help you get to the exact spots you want to go.

Important Note: At the moment, there appear to be some issues with the fast travel system. Some players cannot use the Bus Station, Stations are not being added to their map, or they cannot break existing Bus Stations. We will keep watch on any updates from Epic Games about these issues.

How to use the fast travel system in Lego Fortnite

Screenshot by Shacknews

The first thing you need to do is find a Bus Station. These are easy enough to spot when you are close, as they are large blue structures that are easy to see. They also have a beacon on top that will gently ping at you as you get near them, forming a small blue circle of energy on the screen and making a distinct sound. Follow that to get to your first Bus Station.

Interact with the terminal at the Bus Station, and it will open the map, and you will be able to select the Bus Station you wish to fast travel to. When you start, the only available Bus Station to travel to will be a special Rebel Base, but that appears to be bugged at the moment. You will need to discover the others to add them to the Battle Bus Network and have them appear on the map.

How to build a Bus Station in Lego Fortnite

You can build your own Bus Station if you have all the required resources.

3 Rift Crystals - can be obtained by destroying a Battle Bus Station using an Epic Pickaxe. You can make an Epic Pickaxe at a Crafting Bench using Obsidian Slab and Frostpine Rod.

4 Iron Bars - you can make these by finding Iron in the caves in the Frostlands and then processing them with Brightcores at a Metal Smelter

2 Malachite Slabs - Malachite is a green crystal-like substance that is found on the mountains in the Frostlands which can be processed at a Stone Breaker to make slabs

6 Frostpine - Frostpine is a type of tree that grows in the Frostlands, and you will need an Epic Axe to cut them down.

Remember, you will be spending a lot of time in the Frostlands to get these resources, so ensure you make some Spicy Burgers using Flour, Meat, and Spicy Pepper to get cold resistance so that you can survive there. Once you have all the resources, you can build a Bus Station in a spot that suits you, so if you have particular spots that you like to farm or mine at, then you can instantly get there and rapidly return to your village when you are done.

Once you select your destination Bus Station, you'll need to wait a short time for the Battle Bus to pick you up, and you'll be able to glide from the bus, just like you can in the original Battle Royale mode.