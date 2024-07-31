What to do with the Aura of Balance - Destiny 2 Found the Aura of Balance and don't know what to do with it? It's time to solve some puzzles.

The Pale Heart is full of delightful secrets and the Aura of Balance buff is one that might leave Destiny 2 players scratching their heads. This is a rather lengthy buff, lasting for two minutes, and it’s use is not immediately clear, especially if you’re yet to do Micah-10’s Alone in the Dark quests.

What to do with the Aura of Balance

The Aura of Balance lets you shoot the Light and Darkness boxes that appear during the Paranormal Activity puzzles. These boxes are labeled with a circle (the Light box) and a triangle (the Darkness box).



Source: Shacknews

With the Aura of Balance buff, you will be able to activate the Light box by shooting it with a Light element like Arc, Solar, or Void. Similarly, you’ll be able to activate the Darkness box with a Darkness element like Stasis or Strand.

The puzzle is in activating both boxes so that the beam they project is connected to you at the same time. This is why you’re given two minutes with the buff, as you may need to spend a moment working out where you need to stand.

Once you complete all of the Paranormal Activity puzzles, there’s no need to worry about the Aura of Balance buff. What you do need to start thinking about is unlocking more of the powerful weapons in The Final Shape. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for god roll recommendations for each one.