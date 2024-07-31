Specimen ID: NES004 quest - Destiny 2
Specimen ID: NES004 is another unique Vex object that boosts an important part of the Destiny 2: Echoes experience.
There are a lot of different specimens for players to find during Destiny 2: Echoes, and each one awards a nifty upgrade at Failsafe. For Specimen ID: NES004, the improvement comes in the form of increased reputation gains while wearing seasonal armor. Here are the steps to complete this latest specimen quest.
Specimen ID: NES004
As with the other specimen quests, progress through the Destiny 2: Echoes campaign and visit Failsafe in the H.E.L.M. to pick this one up. You’ll then need to play a few Breach Executable missions in order to open chests, earn engrams for focusing, and then defeat enemies.
- Open chests at the end of Episode: Echoes activities
- Focus five pieces of Echoes gear at Failsafe
- Extract data by playing Breach Executable while also defeating powerful combatants
- Speak with Failsafe in the H.E.L.M.
- Place the specimen in the cabinet in the H.E.L.M.
With the steps completed, you’ll be able to place the specimen in the container and enjoy your boost. Specimen ID: NES004 increases the reputation gained from wearing Echoes armo by 100 percent, which should help you smash through Failsafe’s ranks. Find more quest guides on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Specimen ID: NES004 quest - Destiny 2