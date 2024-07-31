New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Specimen ID: NES004 quest - Destiny 2

Specimen ID: NES004 is another unique Vex object that boosts an important part of the Destiny 2: Echoes experience.
Sam Chandler
Bungie
There are a lot of different specimens for players to find during Destiny 2: Echoes, and each one awards a nifty upgrade at Failsafe. For Specimen ID: NES004, the improvement comes in the form of increased reputation gains while wearing seasonal armor. Here are the steps to complete this latest specimen quest.

Specimen ID: NES004

The reward for completing Specimen ID: NES004

As with the other specimen quests, progress through the Destiny 2: Echoes campaign and visit Failsafe in the H.E.L.M. to pick this one up. You’ll then need to play a few Breach Executable missions in order to open chests, earn engrams for focusing, and then defeat enemies.

  1. Open chests at the end of Episode: Echoes activities
  2. Focus five pieces of Echoes gear at Failsafe
  3. Extract data by playing Breach Executable while also defeating powerful combatants
  4. Speak with Failsafe in the H.E.L.M.
  5. Place the specimen in the cabinet in the H.E.L.M.

With the steps completed, you’ll be able to place the specimen in the container and enjoy your boost. Specimen ID: NES004 increases the reputation gained from wearing Echoes armo by 100 percent, which should help you smash through Failsafe’s ranks. Find more quest guides on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

