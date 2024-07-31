Specimen ID: NES004 quest - Destiny 2 Specimen ID: NES004 is another unique Vex object that boosts an important part of the Destiny 2: Echoes experience.

There are a lot of different specimens for players to find during Destiny 2: Echoes, and each one awards a nifty upgrade at Failsafe. For Specimen ID: NES004, the improvement comes in the form of increased reputation gains while wearing seasonal armor. Here are the steps to complete this latest specimen quest.

Source: Shacknews

As with the other specimen quests, progress through the Destiny 2: Echoes campaign and visit Failsafe in the H.E.L.M. to pick this one up. You’ll then need to play a few Breach Executable missions in order to open chests, earn engrams for focusing, and then defeat enemies.

Open chests at the end of Episode: Echoes activities Focus five pieces of Echoes gear at Failsafe Extract data by playing Breach Executable while also defeating powerful combatants Speak with Failsafe in the H.E.L.M. Place the specimen in the cabinet in the H.E.L.M.

With the steps completed, you’ll be able to place the specimen in the container and enjoy your boost. Specimen ID: NES004 increases the reputation gained from wearing Echoes armo by 100 percent, which should help you smash through Failsafe’s ranks. Find more quest guides on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.