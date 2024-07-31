New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Specimen ID: NES006 quest - Destiny 2

Where to start Specimen ID: NES006 in Destiny 2 and each step to complete it.
While Failsafe might give you the other Specimen ID quests, NES006 is actually unlocked through the Destiny 2: Echoes Battlegrounds. Once you’ve collected the specimen, you’ll be able to pick up the quest from your favorite split-personality AI. This quest allows you to detect the presence of high-value targets in Echoes Battlegrounds.

How to start Specimen ID: NES006

To get the Specimen ID: NES006 quest, you must pick up the specimen from a Battleground: Echoes activity and then collect the quest from Failsafe in the H.E.L.M. There is one specimen to find in each Battleground, and you only need one:

  • Battleground: Conduit: In the large, sloping room with the Cyclops at the end, right-hand side
  • Battleground: Core: Before the final boss, same room as the rally banner
  • Battleground: Delve: Beside the second planetary piston

Battleground: Conduit

The specimen on the ground in Battleground Conduit highlighted with a circle

Source: Shacknews

Battleground: Core

The specimen highlighted with a circle beside the rally banner

Source: Shacknews

Battleground: Delve

The specimen beside the planetary piston highlighted with a circle

Source: Shacknews

Once you have your specimen, return to Failsafe and grab the quest. You’ll now need to do a bunch of killing!

  1. Defeat combatants using Sidearms or Auto Rifles, Guardians grant more progress
  2. Defeat combatants with Arc or Solar damage
  3. Generate Orbs of Power
  4. Speak with Failsafe in the H.E.L.M.
  5. Place the specimen in the container

There are a few places you can get these kills quickly. Below the green room in the Whisper mission is a fan-favorite, Shuro Chi checkpoint is another excellent one, as is the start of the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. Pick your poison and grind it out until the steps are completed.

With Specimen ID: NES006 placed, you’ll gain the ability to detect high-value targets (HVT) in Battlegrounds: Echoes. Defeating a HVT grants bonus rewards. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with the Episodes and other major expansions.

