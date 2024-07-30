Specimen ID: NES005 quest - Destiny 2 Complete the Specimen ID: NES005 quest in Destiny 2 to be able to focus the Act 2 weapons, Aberrant Action and Corrasion.

Destiny 2: Echoes has brought with it a few little quests for players to complete called Specimen ID. Each of these unlocks a different upgrade at Failsafe in the H.E.L.M. Out of all of them, Specimen ID: NES005 might be the most important, as it will allow you to focus the Act 2 weapons, Aberrant Action and Corrasion.

Specimen ID: NES005



Source: Shacknews

Specimen ID: NES005 begins with you needing to acquire 30 Bufo Bites, then you’ll need to pick flowers, followed swiftly by defeating Vex. It’s a quite quest, but worth doing before you claim any weekly patterns from Failsafe. Completing this unlocks the Research Instrument: Secondary Echo Engram Focusing – Unlocks the ability to focus Echo Engrams into Act 2 weapons. This means you can finally unlock that god roll Aberrant Action.

Collect 30 Bufo Bites Collect seven Nessus flora Defeat 100 Vex Speak with Failsafe in the H.E.L.M. Place the specimen in the H.E.L.M.

Bufo Bites are randomly dropped when collecting Iridescent Radiolite after activating a planetary piston in Episode: Echoes activities. Basically, keep playing Breach Executable and look for the planetary pistons after each encounter. Interact with it and collect the samples that spawn nearby. You’ll need to do this about three times.

For the flora part, head to the Watcher’s Grave (track the quest), and you’ll see a bunch of waypoints on your HUD. Grab all the flowers and then go defeat some Vex. The best place to do this is in the Orrery Lost Sector in Artifact’s Edge.



Source: Shacknews

Finally, go speak with Failsafe and place the specimen. You’ll now be able to purchase Aberrant Action from her via focusing engrams (as well as Corrasion, but really, you just want that Rocket Sidearm, right?). Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with The Final Shape and the upcoming Episodes.