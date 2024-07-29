Gil farming guide - FF14 Here is our guide to farming Gil in Final Fantasy 14.

A new expansion in Final Fantasy 14 means new opportunities to make money. There might not be a definitive way to make a lot of Gil in Square Enix’s MMORPG, but there are some that are better than others. In this guide, we’ll teach you the tricks the market board overlords don’t want you to know about.

Crafting + Gathering

Crafting and gathering is one of the easier ways to make money but arguably the most intense timesink of them all. As a Crafter or Gatherer, you’re selling time to other Crafters on the market board or to people who don’t want to engage with that aspect of the game entirely. You’ll have to study your server's market board, find the holes in the supply chain, and figure out how much time you want to invest and what money you want to make from it.

Housing items tend to sell well no matter what server you’re on, especially those commonly used and new ones. Rare materials or high-quality materials will generally turn a nice profit depending on how hard they are to get and what quantities you can provide them in. But it's most important to find a niche. There is no use in selling rare materials when everyone else is driving the price down by trying to undercut you.

Roulettes

If you’re a casual player, Roulettes will be your greatest, regular source of income, and that's not just for the Gil rewards. Completing Roulettes at higher levels or level caps will reward you with Tomestones, especially the current, unlimited one that can then be used to purchase high-level crafting materials for new gear sets from Tomestone Vendors.

Treasure Maps

Maps are a great and easy way to make money in FF14. There are special treasure maps in the 60/70/80/90/100 level range that have a chance to spawn a portal which leads to a special treasure dungeon. In these dungeons, you have the chance to earn rare materials, cosmetics, and even mounts that fetch a hefty sum on the market board.

While you can gather a party of up to 8 players for these, a party of 3 players covering each role is more than enough. On most Data Centers, it's common to throw up a party finder saying that the maps are Free For All (FFA), which means everyone brings the maps they have and everyone gets to roll on all the loot.

Shared FATEs

While Shared FATEs are a great source of EXP, especially when leveling alts, their ultimate purpose is to farm Bicolored Gemstones. These can be exchanged for crafting materials at traders and, once you’ve ranked them up enough, you’ll be able to exchange them for Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers. These can be sold on the market board at a decent price no matter what server you’re on.

Free Company Housing

This isn’t the most available Gil farm in FF14 but probably the most profitable in the long run. If you run or have access to a Free Company with a house and workshop you’re in luck. Sending out airships and submarines to voyages can net you rare materials used to craft blueprints and special housing items. Using the workshop will allow you to craft parts for the submarine and airships as well as houses for players to customize their plots with. All of these are worth a lot of money on the market board, even if they don’t tend to sell as fast as regular materials.

That's all we have for you today on the subject of Gil