How to kick - EA Sports College Football 25 Learn how to kick field goals, PATs, and punts in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 has several features and mechanics that separate it from the Madden NFL games. This includes kicking, which uses a new system. If you’re having issues learning to use it, this is how to kick in College Football 25.

How to kick

To kick in College Football 25, you’ll first want to tap and hold the A (Xbox) or X (PS5) button so that the moving football icon is as close to the center of the accuracy meter as possible. Now, without letting go of the button, hold it to determine the strength of the kick. The higher the strength, the further the kick will go.

Be aware that filling the power meter entirely will cause you to overpower the kick, reducing your accuracy. Try to get as close to the red area in the power meter without actually touching it for the perfect blend of power and accuracy.

There are additional factors that will impact the outcome of a kick. This includes wind speed and direction, which the game will show you pre-snap during a kick or punt. Playing on away games, especially in loud stadiums, will cause the accuracy meter to move faster and the kicking arrow to shake. Some kickers can cancel out these factors with their own attributes and abilities.

That's how you kick in College Football 25. It's a tricky process to learn, but like everything, gets easier with practice.