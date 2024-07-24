New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to kick - EA Sports College Football 25

Learn how to kick field goals, PATs, and punts in College Football 25.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

EA Sports College Football 25 has several features and mechanics that separate it from the Madden NFL games. This includes kicking, which uses a new system. If you’re having issues learning to use it, this is how to kick in College Football 25.

How to kick

To kick in College Football 25, you’ll first want to tap and hold the A (Xbox) or X (PS5) button so that the moving football icon is as close to the center of the accuracy meter as possible. Now, without letting go of the button, hold it to determine the strength of the kick. The higher the strength, the further the kick will go.

Be aware that filling the power meter entirely will cause you to overpower the kick, reducing your accuracy. Try to get as close to the red area in the power meter without actually touching it for the perfect blend of power and accuracy.

There are additional factors that will impact the outcome of a kick. This includes wind speed and direction, which the game will show you pre-snap during a kick or punt. Playing on away games, especially in loud stadiums, will cause the accuracy meter to move faster and the kicking arrow to shake. Some kickers can cancel out these factors with their own attributes and abilities.

That’s how you kick in College Football 25. It’s a tricky process to learn, but like everything, gets easier with practice. For everything in the world of EA Sports College Football 25, stay right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola