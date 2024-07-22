Where to find Miquella's Great Rune - Elden Ring Find Miquella's Great Rune in Shadow of the Erdtree so you can break any charms placed upon your character.

Miquella’s Great Rune is one of the most important items you’ll want to collect in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring. This thing says it retains the power to “resist charms”, which might not seem that important when you find it, but by the time you reach the final boss, you’ll wish you had this thing in your inventory.

Where to find Miquella’s Great Rune

The Scadutree Base is where you'll find the Scadutree Avatar, which drops Miquella's Great Rune.

Miquella’s Great Rune is rewarded for defeating the Scadutree Avatar, a boss fight at the Scadutree Base. This is a multi-phase fight, so come prepared for a bit of a challenge. When you do get the great rune, you will be able to deal with whatever challenge the final boss in the DLC throws at you!

To reach the Scadutree Avatar fight, you will need to get there through the Church District. Start at Moorth Ruins and drop down the hole tucked onto the northern side of the town to reach Bonny Village. Follow the rope bridge north and head up the road until you reach the Church District.

Here is the route you need to take across the rooftops to reach the church and then to reach the lever to drain the water.

Once inside the area, you’ll note that it is completely submerged in water, much like New Londo Ruins from Dark Souls. To lower the water, follow the rooftops on your right until you get to the top of the church in the center of the area. Drop down into the ceiling and onto the ground.

Along the left-side of the church is a door that lets you outside where you'll find the lever up a ladder.

Walk through the corridor into the curving path and look for the doorway on your left. Go along this path and climb the ladder at the end to find the lever. Interact with it to release the water, granting you access to the lower part of the district.

When the water is drained, you can find another door near the statue of Marika.

Go to the ground floor of the Church District and enter the main church to spot a statue of Marika. To the right of the statue is an elevator that takes you to a wooden bridge. Keep going to reach the boss fight room against the Scadutree Avatar. You’ll pass by the Tree-Worship Passage Site of Grace and the Tree-Worship Sanctum Site of Grace to get here.

Miquella's Great Rune will dispel any charm effects on you.

Now all you need to do is defeat the Scadutree Avatar and Miquell’a Great Rune will be yours. Remember to put it in your inventory so you can use it quickly, but it does have a slow animation, so plan accordingly. Read through our Elden Ring Strategy Guide for even more help finding all sorts of hidden goodies in the expansion.