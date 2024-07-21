New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to find the Purifying Crystal Tear - Elden Ring

The Purifying Crystal Tear makes the fight against Mohg far easier, especially if you're trying to get into Shadow of the Erdtree.
The Purifying Crystal Tear is one of the most important Tears you can get for the Flask of Wondrous Physick. This lets you completely avoid taking damage from Mohg’s three-hit, sky-piercing attack that does tremendous Blood Loss. The tricky part will be actually finding it, as you’ll need to make some progress through Yura’s questline.

Where to find Purifying Crystal Tear

Map showing the location of the Second Church of Marika
The Second Church of Marika is in the Altus Plateau. You can reach it from the main road, just drop down the cliff.
The Purifying Crystal Tear is dropped by Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger, who invades you at the Second Church of Marika in the Altus Plateau. She will invade you at the chapel if you have progressed Yura’s questline or if you’ve killed Yura. Interact with Yura’s body in the church to begin the fight.

Map showing Yura's two quest locations in Limgrave
Yura is found to the south of the lake, then he helps you when you're invaded up the river.
To get Yura to this point, you must first speak with him while he is in Limgrave, south of the Agheel Lake (he’s under the ruins). From there, travel to the north of the lake and follow the river up the ravine until you’re invaded by Bloody Finger Nerijus (near Murkwater Cave). Defeat the invader to progress the quest.

The player choosing to aid Yura at Raya Lucaria
Head to the magic academy in Liurnia of the Lakes and help Yura.
Next, go to the Main Academy Gate at the Raya Lucaria Royal Academy. Look for the red summon sign along the bridge to the northeast, just past the floating sigil. Interact with the sign and agree to aid Yura. Once in his world, help him defeat Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin. You can then speak to him near where you touched his summon sign.

The player defeats Eleonora in the Second Church of Marika
Defeat Eleonora to get her weapon and the Purifying Crystal Tear.
Finally, head to the Altus Plateau and to the Second Church of Marika. Yura should be on the ground, speak with him to get his Nagakiba. After a few second, Eleonora will invade. Defeating her rewards you with Eleonora’s Poleblade and the Purifying Crystal Tear.

Inspecting the Purifying Crysteal Tear

Now that you’ve got the Purifying Crystal Tear, remember to mix it into your Flask of Wondrous Physick. Also, make sure you drink it in time to avoid taking damage from Mohg’s second phase attack where he jabs the sky three times. Swing by our Elden Ring Strategy Guide for more help with the base game and the DLC.

