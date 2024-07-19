Evening Reading - July 19, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. I'm on site at EVO, so it's an abbreviated round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Nothing but the Hotfix

We love randomizers! Here's an interesting one from Super Metroid.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about starting your story in a big way.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq played the hosts for Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's Gin & Juice party in London, and Eminem arrives as a surprise



(🎥: Tik Tok/Konbini) pic.twitter.com/PGQo6jXPiC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 19, 2024

Shaq is still doing the MC thing.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

We believe! We believe!

Tonight in video game music

F-Zero 99 stays winning, so as a salute, let's rock out to ToxicxEternity's cover of Sand Ocean.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for July!