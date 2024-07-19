Dungeonborne Twitch drops for July & August 2024 The launch of Dungeonborne on Early Access is being celebrated with some Twitch drops.

Dungeonborne is the latest Dungeons & Dragons style PvPvE extraction game and to celebrate its release, there is a Twitch Drop campaign going for players to earn some goodies. By watching up to four hours of a stream, viewers can get a few bits and pieces to help them start the game with their best foot forward.

Dungeonborne Twitch drops for July & August



Source: Shacknews

The Dungeonborne Twitch drops start on July 18 and finish on August 15, 2024. During this period, viewers can watch from 10 minutes all the way up to four hours of streams and earn over a dozen items to use in-game. Here’s the full breakdown of how long to watch and the associated rewards:

10 minutes: Healing Potions x3, Bandages x3, Mana Potions x3

15 minutes: Incendiary, Thunderclap, Stoneshaping, Smokescreen Flasks x2

60 minutes: Random Equipment Box (Uncommon)

90 minutes: 5,000 Gold

120 minutes: Random Equipment Box (Magic)

180 minutes: Rough White Iron x200, Ilmenite Ore x50, Mithril Token x3

240 minutes: Equipment Box (Magic) x1, Mithril Dice x3

You will need to make sure you’ve linked Steam to Twitch, at which point find your favorite streamer who is streaming Dungeonborne and ensure they have drops enabled. You can then start watching and earn yourself the above items. The timer will add up, so even if you watch 10 minutes a day, you should be able to earn everything.

Now that Dungeonborne has entered early access, it will be interesting to see how it compares to the other big player in this genre, Dark and Darker. Regardless, no one has ever complained about having two cakes! So while you’re playing Dungeonborne, make sure you have Twitch open so you can earn yourself the above Twitch Drops. You’ll find more coverage on our Dungeonborne page as we dive deeper into the game.