New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Enjoying farm life in Attingham Park

Now that Jan finally owns a farm in Attingham Park, it's time to make some decisions and earn some money.
Jan Ole Peek
Jan Ole Peek
1

After finally purchasing his own few plots of land, including a farm house and a variety of storage sheds and barns, it's time for Jan to prove that he can make it as a farmer. The first task will be to ensure the fields are ready in time for the planting season and to hope that his newly acquired corn field will yield decent results.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be completing the final bits of a silage operation before heading into fall. This means the newly acquired corn field should be ready for harvesting, which will include renting some big equipment and getting his hands dirty. Come cheer him on and provide emotional support, or just laugh at his efforts to stack bales somewhat evenly.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes about his daily farm routines. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

SEO & Technical Consultant
SEO & Technical Consultant

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola