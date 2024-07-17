EA Sports College Football 25 maintenance and server status Check to see if College Football 25 servers are down and when they'll be back online.

EA Sports College Football 25 brings the long-awaited return of the simulator series, and it’s seen a massive wave of players on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. So much so, that the game has been experiencing server issues for its online modes. If you’re having problems contacting the EA servers for College Football 25, here’s how you can see the server status and learn about any potential maintenance.

EA Sports College Football 25 server status



Source: EA Sports

If you receive an error message when trying to connect to the EA servers, it’s likely that the servers have gone down due to a high volume of players, or manually for maintenance. We recommend visiting the EA Help and CFB Direct X accounts, as the company will provide updates when servers are down and when they’re back online.

Update: We've finished the maintenance on #CFB25, and online services are now back up and running on all platforms. Thanks for your patience! — EA Help (@EAHelp) July 17, 2024

If there are no reports of server outages online, there’s a chance the issue could stem from the console you’re playing on. Check the status of Xbox and PlayStation servers to make sure that those aren’t causing the issue.

That’s how you can check the server status for EA Sports College Football 25. For more College Football 25 content, we’ve got a library of helpful guides to check out.