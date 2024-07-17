New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA Sports College Football 25 maintenance and server status

Check to see if College Football 25 servers are down and when they'll be back online.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA Sports
1

EA Sports College Football 25 brings the long-awaited return of the simulator series, and it’s seen a massive wave of players on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. So much so, that the game has been experiencing server issues for its online modes. If you’re having problems contacting the EA servers for College Football 25, here’s how you can see the server status and learn about any potential maintenance.

EA Sports College Football 25 server status

The National Championship trophy.

Source: EA Sports

If you receive an error message when trying to connect to the EA servers, it’s likely that the servers have gone down due to a high volume of players, or manually for maintenance. We recommend visiting the EA Help and CFB Direct X accounts, as the company will provide updates when servers are down and when they’re back online.

If there are no reports of server outages online, there’s a chance the issue could stem from the console you’re playing on. Check the status of Xbox and PlayStation servers to make sure that those aren’t causing the issue.

That’s how you can check the server status for EA Sports College Football 25. For more College Football 25 content, we’ve got a library of helpful guides to check out.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

