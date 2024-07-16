Salvation's Edge loot table - Destiny 2 Take a look at the Salvation's Edge loot table so you know what encounter drops the weapon you need.

Salvation’s Edge is the final raid in the Destiny 2 Light and Darkness saga where players finally put an end to the Witness. Though the threat has been eliminated, there’s still that pesky business of chasing loot. With five encounters and heaps of excellent weapons, you’re going to want to focus your efforts farming specific fights to get everything you need.

Salvation’s Edge loot table

While it doesn’t have as many encounters as King’s Fall, there are a lot of excellent fights and mechanics in Salvation’s Edge. Furthermore, the weapons are pretty evenly spread across all five encounters, meaning you shouldn’t have too much trouble farming the weapon patterns you need.

Salvation's Edge loot table Substratum Herald of Finality Repository Verity The Witness Imminence (Submachine Gun) Forthcoming Deviance (Glaive) Critical Anomaly (Sniper Rifle) Imminence (Submachine Gun) Critical Anomaly (Sniper Rifle) Non-Denouemenet (Bow) Imminence (Submachine Gun) Forthcoming Deviance (Glaive) Non-Denouemenet (Bow) Nullify (Pulse Rifle) Nullify (Pulse Rifle) Non-Denouemenet (Bow) Nullify (Pulse Rifle) Summum Bonum (Sword) Summum Bonum (Sword) Arms Summum Bonum (Sword) Arms Chest Euphony (Linear Fusion Rifle) Chest Head Class Legs Head Class Legs

All of the weapons can drop from at least two encounters, which is certainly better than what players are working with over in Deep Stone Crypt. This means if you really want that Critical Anomaly god roll, you can farm either Repository or the Witness fight.

Make sure you pick up the new hottness: Imminence.

There are of course a few secret chests to acquire in Salvation’s Edge, which represent another shot at weapons you’ve already received. Make sure you grab these each week while you’re trying to unlock all the weapon patterns. Now, pop on over to our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more dungeon and raid guides.