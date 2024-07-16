Corrasion god roll - Destiny 2 Heavy Burst Pulse Rifles get a PvE and PvP god roll that brings the thunder thanks to Corrasion.

Act 2 of Episode: Echoes is here and the seasonal war chest just got a huge bump to its selection. Corrasion introduces itself carrying the Heavy Burst Frame and a selection of powerful perks that complement its Arc element. These god rolls for PvE and PvP give players the juice they need to compete in Destiny 2’s current sandbox.

How to get Corrasion

Corrasion is a potential reward for completing seasonal activities such as Breach Executable and Echoes Battlegrounds or for progressing the story. Once obtained, Corrasion can be focused at Failsafe, the seasonal vendor for Echoes found at The H.E.L.M. social space. You will need to progress a few steps of the Act 2 story before it will appear for focusing. Corrasion can also be crafted once five are obtained with Deepsight Resonance.

PvE - Corrasion god roll

This PvE god roll gets the best out of Corrasion, enhancing multiple stats and elevating it to a must-have status.

Corrasion god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +28, Handling +10) Magazine Flared Magwell (Stability +5, Reload +15) Perk 1 Enlightened Action (Weapon hits grant stacks of Enlightened Action for two seconds. Stacks 12 times. Stacks: 2 | 7 | 12 | 15 | 20 | 25 | 30 | 35 | 38 | 40 | 45 | 50 Handling and Reload Speed) Perk 2 Voltshot (Finishing a reload within 5.3 seconds of a weapon kill grants Voltshot for seven seconds. While Voltshot is active, your next weapon hit applies Jolt and consumes the buff) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +6)

Kick this god roll off with Arrowhead Brake. This is an essential pick to control the Recoil while boosting Handling which starts on the low side and can make Corrasion feel clunky if ignored. Add Flared Magwell for the Reload Speed which starts on the low end and the added benefit of Stability is great for keeping those follow-up shots on point.

To tie the starting perks in and elevate this god roll, Enlightened Action is the key component. At full stacks, Enlightened Action provides Corrasion maximum Reload Speed and just below maximum Handling. This adds a much-needed snappiness to Corrasion for switching and focusing down the next target. Finish off with the powerful Voltshot. Get a kill and Reload to then apply Jolt on the next burst which releases a powerful electrical blast that can make light work of rooms full of enemies.

PvP - Corrasion god roll

Heavy Frame Pulse Rifles can dominate at longer ranges due to their hard-hitting burst and superb Range. This god roll enhances Corrasion’s best qualities and turns it into a menace for opponents.

Corrasion god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +28, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (While moving at a minimum of two meters per second: gain a Stack after two and 10 seconds. Each stack provides Stability +10, Handling +10, and Reload Speed +10. All stacks are removed if the movement speed is below 0.2 seconds for 0.5 seconds. Works and can activate while stowed) Perk 2 Swashbuckler (Weapon kills grant one stack of Swashbuckler for 4.5 seconds. Melee kills grant all five stacks. Buff duration is refreshed on weapon or Melee kills. Damage Increase at 1|2|3|4|5 stacks: 6.7 percent | 13.3 percent | 20 percent | 26.6 percent | 33.3 percent) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjutsor (Aim Assistance +5)

Pick this Corrasion god roll up with Arrowhead Brake for the Recoil control. It starts quite wide so ensuring that each burst is vertical can be valuable in a tight duel. To enhance one of its key stats, add Accurized Rounds for the Range boost. This helps keep shots feeling tight when locked onto an enemy at a longer distance.

For the main perk set, Perpetual Motion comes in hot for enhancing the run-and-gun aspect of The Crucible. Finish off with Swashbuckler for its damage bonuses per kill. This perk has the added bonus that if an enemy gets too close and you finish them with a melee attack, it will instantly increase to a 33 perecnt damage boost.

Corrasion is a great addition to the sandbox with its perks enhancing its powerful bursts which are sure to have Guardians scrambling to acquire a god roll. To follow all the developments unfolding in Echoes Act 2, check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.