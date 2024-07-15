Critical Anomaly god roll - Destiny 2 This unique Sniper Rifle will roll heads with its PvE and PvP god rolls.

Salvation’s Edge has delivered some quality gear and one true stand out is the Sniper Rifle, Critical Anomaly. Doing things with its perks other Snipers cannot touch, this Stasis Sniper Rifle has piqued Guardian interest with good reason. Holding unique perk combinations and perks in slots not commonly seen, these PvE and PvP god rolls are a must-have for any Guardian repertoire.

How to get Critical Anomaly

Critical Anomaly is a potential pull from completing the third and final encounter in The Final Shape raid, Salvation’s Edge. Once picked up it can be focused using Spoils of Conquest using the end of raid chest or has a chance to drop from the two secret chests located in the traversal sections between encounters during the raid. It can also be crafted once five with Deepsight Resonance have been acquired.

PvE - Critical Anomaly god roll

Possessing the potential to create unique perk combinations, this god roll focuses on what makes Critical Anomaly stand out. It takes advantage of its Stasis element allowing it to be taken into even the toughest PvE activities.

Critical Anomaly god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +20, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5, Magazine +1) Perk 1 Chill Clip (At/above 50 percent of the base Magazine capacity: Direct hits apply 50 Slow stacks for four seconds or eight with Whisper of Durance to enemies within four meters. Only activates once per shot/burst) Perk 2 Chaos Reshaped (Being in Combat for 12 seconds grants a stack of 'Chaos Reshaped' for seven seconds. Maintaining the first stack for 12 seconds grants a second stack. Benefits at Chaos Reshaped x1 and x2: x1: grants 20 percent increased damage. x2: grants 35 percent increased damage and grants a periodic burst of healing. The burst is released either every seven seconds for a 35 HP heal or upon stowing the weapon, releasing the built-up health) Origin Trait Collective Purpose (Gain bonus range and handling when near allies. Bows receive faster draw time and Swords receive faster charge rate. The effect scales with the number of nearby allies) Masterwork Reload (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +1)

Start with Arrowhead Brake, this pulls the Recoil up to 100 and makes follow-up shots easier to make which is essential on a Sniper Rifle when trying to sustain damage on a target. The bonus Handling is worth taking due to Critical Anomaly starting with it quite low at the base. Add Tactical Mag for the Reload speed which is another key component of a Sniper Rifle to ensure damage can keep coming quickly. One of the main perks is Chill Clip so having rounds available is essential to get the most from this god roll.

The main perk combination starts with Chill Clip as the jewel in this god-roll crown. Chill Clip gives Critical Anomaly the ability to slow on each hit, and after enough hits land, enemies will freeze. Shattering the enemy will then damage the target and surrounding foes. Stasis also holds Champion stunning capabilities and if Guardians are made Radiant, it can also stun Barrier Champion types; the utility of Critical Anomaly is massive.

Finish off with Chaos Reshaped which feels like an amped-up version of Frenzy. When in battle for 24 seconds, the full damage buff will be in play which is how Critical Anomaly brings the power to those intense endgame battles and can be an essential new tool in the locker.

PvP - Critical Anomaly god roll

Critical Anomaly has some of the most sought-after perks for a PvP Sniper Rifle and this god roll can tangle with the best of them.

Succession god roll - PvP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Opening Shot (Aim Assist +20, Range +25, -5 percent accuracy cone, -10 percent accuracy cone growth) Perk 2 Snapshot Sights (Passively decreases the Aim Down Sight (ADS) animation duration: 50 percent decrease on Primary weapons. 20 percent decrease on Special weapons) Origin Trait Collective Purpose (Gain bonus range and handling when near allies. Bows receive faster draw time and Swords receive faster charge rate. The effect scales with the number of nearby allies) Masterwork Range or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

Pick Critical Anomaly up with Fluted Barrel, this helps with its low starting stat in Handling and helps bring a light and snappy feel essential to any Sniper in the heat of battle. Add Accurized Rounds to keep the reticle feeling sticky to opposing Guardian heads when down long sight lines.

The main perks are some of the best a Sniper Rifle can ask for starting with Opening Shot. This increases Aim Assist, Range, and accuracy making Critical Anomaly extremely potent on the battlefield. The combination here pushes Range to maximum and the added Aim Assist is a major asset in keeping shots accurate to make game-winning plays. Round off with Snapshot Sights which ensures a faster ADS speed. This is essential when quickly duelling or moving around the arena.

Critical Anomaly may take many Guardians by surprise with its unique combinations and how versatile it can be, so it’s no shock these god rolls are making waves in the community. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.