Xbox account already linked to your EA Account An EA Account can only be linked to one Xbox account, which could create some problems for players with multiple accounts or a disabled account.

Playing an EA game online requires an EA Account, which will typically be linked to an Xbox account. Problems tend to arise when attempting to log in to an Xbox account that is already connected to an EA Account. You might also be experiencing an issue with a deactivated or disabled EA Account. While there’s not one guaranteed fix, EA has supplied a few options for players to try.

The process of fixing the problem of having an Xbox account already linked to an EA Account requires a bit of fiddling. The good news is that EA has a helpful support article that details the steps of unlinking your platform account from your EA Account.

The error screen when trying to link a platform to an EA Account that already has the same platform type linked to it.

Source: Shacknews

Before you go unlinking, note that an EA Account cannot have two of the same platform type linked to it. This means if you unlink an Xbox gamertag from an EA Account, you can’t link a new Xbox tag to the same EA Account. Here are the steps to unlink:

Go to the Connections tab in your EA Account settings portal.. Find the account you want to unlink, and click the Unlink button next to it. Read the disclaimer and make sure you want to unlink, knowing all the risks. Check the box next to I understand and wish to continue. Click Unlink.

The EA help site also has a comprehensive article detailing a lot of the other issues you might encounter with linking an Xbox account to your EA Account. If your issue isn’t listed on the main page, scroll down and search under “I think I linked to the wrong EA Account”.

Because an EA Account cannot have two of the same platform type linked to it, you’ll need to be certain you’re unlinking the correct thing and using the account you definitely want to play on. The good news is that if you're trying to disonnect from a deactivated or disabled EA Account, it should be fairly simple. Hopefully this sorts out the issue and you can dive in and enjoy your new EA game.