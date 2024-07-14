Imminence god roll - Destiny 2 Imminence is a Strand Submachine Gun you need in your kit for PvE and PvP activities.

Salvation’s Edge is the final raid in the Light and Darkness saga of Destiny 2 and its weapon rewards do not disappoint. Imminence is a Strand Submachine Gun which carries unique and powerful perk combinations which allow this weapon’s god rolls to thrive in the toughest PvE activities or even the sweatiest of PvP matches.

How to get Imminence

Imminence can be found by completing the first, second, and fourth encounter in The Final Shape raid, Salvation’s Edge. Once unlocked, it can be picked up using Spoils of Conquest at the end of the raid chest or has a chance to drop from either secret chest found in the traversal sections of Salvation’s Edge. Collecting five Deepsight Resonance versions unlocks the pattern, allowing Imminence to be crafted at the Enclave.

PvE - Imminence god roll

Imminence is a top-tier weapon and can fit perfectly into a Strand build or into an endgame-focused workhorse. The god roll here does the most in the endgame and can work across any level of content.

Imminence god roll - PvE Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +3) Perk 1 Enlightened Action (Weapon hits grant stacks of Enlightened Action for two seconds. Stacks 12 times. Stacks: 2 | 7 | 12 | 15 | 20 | 25 | 30 | 35 | 38 | 40 | 45 | 50 Handling and Reload) Perk 2 Chaos Reshaped (Being in Combat for 12 seconds grants a stack of 'Chaos Reshaped' for seven seconds. Maintaining the first stack for 12 seconds grants a second stack. Benefits at Chaos Reshaped x1 and x2: x1: grants 20 percent increased damage. x2: grants 35 percent increased damage and grants a periodic burst of healing. The burst is released either every seven seconds for a 35 HP heal or upon stowing the weapon, releasing the built-up health) Origin Trait Collective Purpose (Gain bonus range and handling when near allies. Bows receive faster draw time and Swords receive faster charge rate. The effect scales with the number of nearby allies) Masterwork Reload (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +4)

To start this god roll, go with Smallbore for the Stability and Range which keeps shots easy to control and makes the gun feel sticky when aiming at opponents slightly out of optimal range. Use Appended Mag to add some extra bullets to the Magazine which is beneficial when paired up with the later damage buffer, Chaos Reshaped.

For the main perks, Enlightened Action comes in because once max stacks have been reached, this god roll hits maximum Handling and just short of maximum Reload Speed. This keeps Imminence feeling light and snappy when rolling into gun fights or quickly switching through your kit and the Reload Speed gets Imminence back in the fight almost immediately.

Reload Speed is an important element to this god roll due to how Chaos Reshaped operates. Much like the perk Frenzy, Chaos Reshaped requires Guardians to be in battle for it to begin rolling. When in an intense fight, this perk can reach a mighty 35 percent damage increase and also provides healing to the wielder. With the Reload Speed then being so high, this 35 percent increase can be constant throughout a fight, making this god roll exceptional in content such as Grandmaster Nightfalls or Raids.

PvP - Imminence god roll

Submachine Guns have been hot in The Crucible for some time and Imminence introduces itself strongly with a god roll that can provide exceptional range and damage potential to sway a game towards victory.

Imminence god roll - PvP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Dynamic Sway Reduction (Each shot while holding down the trigger grants: Stability +1. -5 percent Accuracy Cone size. -10 percent Accuracy Cone growth. Reaches maximum strength after 10 shots, granting Stability +10, -50 percent Accuracy Cone size, and -100 percent Accuracy Cone growth) Perk 2 Kill Clip (Upon finishing a reload within 3.6 seconds of a weapon kill: 25 percent increased damage for five seconds. Buff stays active while stowed) Origin Trait Collective Purpose (Gain bonus range and handling when near allies. Bows receive faster draw time and Swords receive faster charge rate. The effect scales with the number of nearby allies) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

To start, the main focus is Range so the choices of Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds give a large +20 to build upon. With Range in the masterwork slot also, Imminence can push its effective range to around 20 metres which can be a large difference a duel.

The main perks then come in for weapon control and damage. Starting with Dynamic Sway Reduction, this improves accuracy and adds Stability which makes Imminence feel smooth when spraying bullets at a target. With it being 900RPM, it can come across hard to control but this perk handles this superbly. Round off with Kill Clip for its 25 percent damage buff when reloading after a kill. Get this rolling and Imminence will be tearing through opponents like a knife through hot butter.

Imminence is a unique piece of kit which works well for so many different levels of content. Its status as a must-have raid weapon definitley shines through. Take a look at our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide to keep up to date on everything happening in The Final Shape and beyond.