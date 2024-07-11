ShackStream: Zurich to Madrid in MSFS Join Jan's stream as he embarks on a flight from Zurich to Madrid in a fully loaded Microsoft Flight Simulator.

In today's ShackStream, Jan is heading to Europe in Microsoft Flight Simulator. He'll be using a full complement of add-on software for the simulator, including OnAir economy simulation, BeyondATC for realistic air traffic control management, and AI-generated cabin announcements provided by Cabby. You'll also get a look at the payware sceneries for Zurich Kloten airport by FSDreamTeam and Madrid-Barajas airport by LatinVFR.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, we are about to embark on a journey from Zurich Airport (LSZH), nestled in the heart of Switzerland, to Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (LEMD), the bustling gateway to Spain’s vibrant capital. Our flight path will take us over some of Europe’s most stunning landscapes, offering a bird’s eye view of the diverse topography that makes this continent so unique. As we ascend from Zurich, you’ll catch glimpses of the majestic Swiss Alps, their snow-capped peaks glistening in the sunlight. We’ll then cross over the verdant plains of France, dotted with charming villages and sprawling vineyards. As we approach Madrid, the landscape will shift to the rugged beauty of Spain’s central plateau, before we make our descent into LEMD.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes about his daily farm routines. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.