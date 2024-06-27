ShackStream: Testing the new 777-300ER in MSFS PMDG has released the new Boeing 777-300ER for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and we're going to put it to the test.

In today's ShackStream, Jan is taking to the skies again in Microsoft Flight Simulator. PMDG recently released the Boeing 777-300ER, the first wide body release of its kind that features the level of detail that PMDG is known for. Jan will be taking it on a flight from Singapore Changi Airport (WSSS) to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (WIII) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, take a look around Jan's sim cockpit as he takes the 777-300ER into the skies for only the second time. He'll be providing views of the beautiful WSSS scenery by Cloudsurf Asia Simulations as he flies south over the Java Sea towards Indonesia. The flight will culminate in a hopefully smooth landing at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

