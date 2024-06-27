New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Throne and Liberty brings huge raids ahead of September release date

We learn more about how Throne and Liberty is freshening up MMO raids as it heads into its next beta and 1.0 release.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Amazon Games and NCSoft have been hard at work at South Korean MMORPG Throne and Liberty, spending years developing it for Western audiences. The time for its arrival is just around the corner, but first, Shacknews took some time to speak with the Amazon Games team about it.

Throne and Liberty is looking to break the MMORPG mold in several ways. As noted in last year's hands-on preview, the game does away with traditional classes while also giving characters the ability to morph. We ask the development team about the game's various mechanics, as well as how its raid system will work.

Throne and Liberty is nearing the home stretch. The game will have one final beta from July 18-23. The full version will come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Tuesday, September 17. There's more to come from us throughout the day, so keep it here for more from Shacknews E4 Remake.

