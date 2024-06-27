New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

E4 Remake: Bounty Star game director on indie games & getting publishers' attention

Bounty Star brings together customizable mech combat with farming and base building and we wanted to learn more.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

The Shacknews E4 Remake has another exciting game for us to talk about: Bounty Star. This title is currently in development by Dinogod and is being published by Annapurna Interactive. It puts players in the role of Clem, a war vet who has her own mech (which is also fully customizable!). Please enjoy our interview with the Bounty Star game director below!

For those getting caught up, Bounty Star mixes together a couple of our favorite things: mech combat and base building. Players will be able to customize Clem’s mech and then between battles, customize their base and do some farming! If this sounds like your type of game, then make sure you wishlist Bounty Star on Steam. There’s more fun where this came from, so stay tuned to our Shacknews E4 Remake page to see what’s up next!

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola