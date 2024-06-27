E4 Remake: Bounty Star game director on indie games & getting publishers' attention Bounty Star brings together customizable mech combat with farming and base building and we wanted to learn more.

The Shacknews E4 Remake has another exciting game for us to talk about: Bounty Star. This title is currently in development by Dinogod and is being published by Annapurna Interactive. It puts players in the role of Clem, a war vet who has her own mech (which is also fully customizable!). Please enjoy our interview with the Bounty Star game director below!

For those getting caught up, Bounty Star mixes together a couple of our favorite things: mech combat and base building. Players will be able to customize Clem’s mech and then between battles, customize their base and do some farming! If this sounds like your type of game, then make sure you wishlist Bounty Star on Steam. There’s more fun where this came from, so stay tuned to our Shacknews E4 Remake page to see what’s up next!