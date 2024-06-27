New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

E4 Remake: Squirrel with a Gun's creator talks Unreal Engine, game's creation & updates

Ever wondered what would happen if a squirrel got a hold of a firearm? Wonder no longer with the hilarious Squirrel with a Gun.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Squirrel with a Gun asks the question: What if squirrels were armed? The lesson we can all learn from this is that they would be dangerous and rather agile, and also really good at solving jumping puzzles. We absolutely had to hear more about Squirrel with a Gun as part of our E4 Remake celebration, so we sat down with the developer, Dee Dee Creations, and discussed the game’s journey to where it is today.

Squirrel with a Gun is currently slated for a release in late August of this year. Be sure to head on over to the Steam page and add Squirrel with a Gun to your wishlist. The fun is far from over, so make sure you stay tuned to Shacknews. You might even like to peruse our Shacknews E4 Remake page to see what other great games have been announced and check out other interviews with developers.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola