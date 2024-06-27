New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess devs discuss cultural inspirations

Members of the team from Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess talk about some of the inspirations behind this unique story.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Capcom is going in an interesting direction with one of its upcoming titles. It's a battle between mortals and the dark forces of the spirit realm. The Spirit Stone Maiden can cleanse the land, but it's up to the player to ward off the Seethe to give her enough time to do so. Shacknews spoke with some of the developers behind the upcoming Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess to learn more about this story.

The developers for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess dive into the Eastern mythological influences behind this upcoming game. They also talk about what players can expect to see from this title while also explaining what makes this one of the most interesting titles to come out of Capcom in some time.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Be sure to follow us here at Shacknews for more behind-the-scenes interviews as part of this year's Shacknews E4 Remake.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

