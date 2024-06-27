New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

E4 Remake: Critter Cafe is a cozy pet collecting adventure

Critter Cafe manages to mix together the art of collecting adorable creatures with running a cafe for a town.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

There’s something incredibly enticing about collecting creatures and there’s something equally special about running your own café. The team at Sumo Digital has worked out something truly genius: mixing the two together. In Critter Café, you’ll be collecting fantastic creatures while you also build and run a café! We got to speak with the developers all about their ingenious idea. Check it out!

It’s always exciting when a video game manages to scratch two itches you had at the exact same time. Not only are the collection and business-running elements exciting, there are puzzles involved in actually finding and bringing those critters back home. Critter Cafe is still in development with no specific release date, though you can check it out on Steam and add it to your wishlist. We’ve got heaps more to share, so stay tuned to our Shacknews E4 Remake page.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola