E4 Remake: Critter Cafe is a cozy pet collecting adventure Critter Cafe manages to mix together the art of collecting adorable creatures with running a cafe for a town.

There’s something incredibly enticing about collecting creatures and there’s something equally special about running your own café. The team at Sumo Digital has worked out something truly genius: mixing the two together. In Critter Café, you’ll be collecting fantastic creatures while you also build and run a café! We got to speak with the developers all about their ingenious idea. Check it out!

It's always exciting when a video game manages to scratch two itches you had at the exact same time. Not only are the collection and business-running elements exciting, there are puzzles involved in actually finding and bringing those critters back home. Critter Cafe is still in development with no specific release date, though you can check it out on Steam and add it to your wishlist.