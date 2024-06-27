E4 Remake: New World: Aeternum developers on console controls & updates We learn how Amazon Games is welcoming a new audience with the upcoming New World: Aeternum.

New World is about to get a fresh start with the upcoming New World: Aeternum. This offers a new way to get into this story from the folks at Amazon Games, but what exactly can players expect? What can new players, as well newcomers, look for when they dive into Aeternum? Shacknews spoke with some of the game's developers to find out.

The New World: Aeternum team dives into the revamped story, the updated controls, and what exactly has changed to welcome in a new audience on consoles. Take a listen to what the development team has to say and then take a look at our recent hands-on preview from this year's Summer Game Fest.

New World: Aeternum will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Tuesday, October 15. We'll be airing interviews with some of this year's most exciting releases throughout the day, so be sure to follow us all day for more from Shacknews E4 Remake.