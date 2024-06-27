E4 Remake: Samsung Gaming Hub - Playing on the cloud We had a chance to check out the Samsung Gaming Hub!

As E4 Remake and the Summer of Doing our Jobs continues, we’ve arrived at the Samsung Gaming Hub. Our very own Greg Burke had a chance to chat with the folks behind this service. Please take a look.

If you’d like to learn more, check out the official site for the Samsung Gaming Hub. You can also follow along with our ongoing coverage using the E4 Remake page right here on Shacknews.