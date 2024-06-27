New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

E4 Remake: Harmonium presents a musical world through a deaf character's perspective

We spoke with The Odd Gentlemen about the colorful world that makes up Harmonium: The Musical.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

One of the biggest surprises to come from The Game Awards in December was the latest project from The Odd Gentlemen. Their next title is unlike anything the team has put out to this point. In fact, it's a unique story period, presenting players with a musical adventure told through the point-of-view of a deaf child. It's called Harmonium: The Musical.

Shacknews spoke with members of the Harmonium development team, including co-writers Matt and Kay Daigle. Matt is deaf himself and spoke with us via ASL and talked about the importance of bringing this one-of-a-kind story to life. They also talk about working with the folks at Netflix Games to bring it to mobile devices.

There's no release date for Harmonium: The Musical just yet. Look for it to eventually release through Xbox Game Pass. It will also be available on mobile devices for Netflix subscribers. Keep up with us throughout today, as we continue to bring you Shacknews E4 Remake.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola