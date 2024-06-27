E4 Remake: Harmonium presents a musical world through a deaf character's perspective We spoke with The Odd Gentlemen about the colorful world that makes up Harmonium: The Musical.

One of the biggest surprises to come from The Game Awards in December was the latest project from The Odd Gentlemen. Their next title is unlike anything the team has put out to this point. In fact, it's a unique story period, presenting players with a musical adventure told through the point-of-view of a deaf child. It's called Harmonium: The Musical.

Shacknews spoke with members of the Harmonium development team, including co-writers Matt and Kay Daigle. Matt is deaf himself and spoke with us via ASL and talked about the importance of bringing this one-of-a-kind story to life. They also talk about working with the folks at Netflix Games to bring it to mobile devices.

There's no release date for Harmonium: The Musical just yet. Look for it to eventually release through Xbox Game Pass. It will also be available on mobile devices for Netflix subscribers. Keep up with us throughout today, as we continue to bring you Shacknews E4 Remake.