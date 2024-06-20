Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 135 Join us as we discuss the Spaceballs 2 announcement and first trailer for Smile 2!

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We'll start our show by talking about the legendary career of Donald Sutherland. From there, will cover some of the most interesting stories from the past couple of weeks, including the announcement of Spaceballs 2 and Sony Pictures acquiring Alamo Drafthouse.

