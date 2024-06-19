Timeworn Wayfarer god roll - Destiny 2 A Solar Scout Rifle which will stand the test of time with its PvE and PvP god rolls.

Echoes, the new episodic method for how Bungie delivers its content, is now underway and to tackle the Vex threat, Guardians can now hunt some powerful Vex-themed gear. Timeworn Wayfarer is a standout Solar Scout Rifle amongst this collection, with PvE and PvP god rolls worth hunting down to beef up any loadout.

How to get Timeworn Wayfarer

Timeworn Wayfarer is a potential reward for emerging victorious in the seasonal activity, Breach Executable. Once unlocked, Timeworn Wayfarer can be focused at Failsafe, the seasonal vendor for this episode. Timeworn Wayfarer is also craftable once five Deepsight Resonance versions are acquired.

PvE - Timeworn Wayfarer god roll

Scout Rifles in general could maybe use a buff in the current sandbox but that being said, this shows how good this god roll Timeworn Wayfarer can be as these perks allow it to stand out from the crowd.

Timeworn Wayfarer god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5, Magazine +1) Perk 1 Heal Clip (Finishing a reload within five seconds of a kill grants Cure x2 to you and Cure x1 to allies within 15 meters) Perk 2 Incandescent (Applies 30 Scorch stacks to enemies within four meters on Weapon Kills. Powerful combatant kills increase this to eight meters) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +3)

Start with Arrowhead Brake as the base Recoil is quite erratic. Scout Rifle shots need to be as straight as possible to ensure accuracy on follow up shots and ease of use when snapping from target to target which is also helped by the added Handling. Add in Tactical Mag to the Magazine for boosts to Stability to help keep the sights central after each shot and the Magazine boost paired with Reload ensures Timeworn Wayfarer can stay in the fight for longer and get back in there faster once the Magazine runs dry.

The main perks work together to great effect, starting off with Heal Clip in the first slot. Reloading after a kill grants Cure to the wielder and any nearby allies which works perfectly with the effects of the final perk, Incandescent. Any enemies killed by Scorch or Ignite caused by Incandescent count towards Heal Clip. Because of Scorch, Timeworn Wayfarer can hit hard, making it great for a range of content and clearing waves of enemies.

PvP - Timeworn Wayfarer god roll

Scout Rifles definitely have a place in the current sandbox, specifically on maps that suit their playstyle with long sightlines and few places to hide. This PvP god roll of Timeworn Wayfarer is a real workhorse and can play a great supporting role in the Crucible.

Timeworn Wayfarer god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Steady Rounds (Stability +15, Airborne Effectiveness +7, Range -5) Perk 1 Keep Away (If no enemies are within 15 meters: grants Range +10, Reload +30, and narrows the Accuracy Cone by five percent) Perk 2 Precision Instrument (Weapon hits grants a stack of Precision Instrument for 1.25 seconds. Maximum of six stacks. Missing removes all stacks. Precision damage increase at 1|2|3|4|5|6 stacks: 4.17 percent| 8.33 percent | 12.5 percent | 16.67 percent | 20.83 percent | 25 percent) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

Start with Arrowhead Brake for the full amount of Recoil control to keep the reticle vertical while firing. The added Handling keeps Timeworn Wayfarer light when moving around the arena. Steady Rounds comes in for its big boost to Stability, keeping the sights central after each shot making follow up shots easier to land or when chaining shots to the next opponent.

Keep Away then comes in for its accuracy bonus and big boost to Reload. As Scout Rifles perform best at range, Keep Away should be up for most of the game so this advantage will last in the majority of gunfights. The Reload bonus is also high so this will ensure getting back into fights or regrouping for the next one will be a breeze. Round off with Precision Instrument which rewards an accurate hand with damage increases on precision hits up to 25 percent. Any landed hit counts to the stacks but only precision hits get the increase which with this god roll in full swing shouldn’t be an issue.

Timeworn Wayfarer is a solid entry for Scout Rifles and the Solar flavor helps it fit easily into popular Guardian builds. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape, check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.