MultiVersus 1.02 patch notes Player First Games targets Xbox performance issues and desyncing in MultiVersus 1.02.

Player First Games has released the 1.02 patch for MultiVersus, addressing technical issues and tweaking several members of the game’s roster. There’s a solid amount of changes, so let’s dive in.

MultiVersus 1.02 patch notes



Source: WB Games

The following patch notes were posted to the MultiVersus website.

General

All characters now incur a 15-frame repeat-move lockout on their ground side attack combo. This will prevent individual fighters from alternating ground side attack and dodge to lock enemies in hitstun for extended periods of time.

Camera minimum distance in 1v1 has been increased

All available Profile Icons, Banners, Badges, Ringouts and Announcer Packs will appear in the Account Cosmetics section of the Fighters tab. Previously only some unowned cosmetics were shown.

General Bug Fixes

Addressed more issues impacting performance on Xbox Series X|S

Fixed 2 issues causing matches to Desync

Fixed an issue where parrying an attack would not always put the victim into parry stun

Perks

Air Walker

Now limited to one use per airtime

Fixed an issue where attempting to spawn a platform would not consume an air evade

Fixed an issue where LeBron could not spawn a platform when he did not have a basketball

Characters

Legend:

+ = Buff

– = Nerf

~ = Change

* = Bugfix

Note: Attacks callouts reference default controls.

Banana Guard

Ground Side Special

– Active hitbox window reduced 2 frames

Black Adam

Ground Side Attack 1

– Jump branch window delayed 6 frames

Ground Side Attack 2

– Jump branch window delayed 8 frames

Bugs Bunny

Ground Down Special

* Fixed an issue where Bugs could cancel hitstun by jumping in certain conditions

Garnet

Air/Ground Side Special (Cooldown)

~ Knockback angle made more vertical

Gizmo

Gizmo’s maneuverability and size make him incredibly difficult to pin down. His movement combined with his incredibly strong zoning game make it nearly impossible for some characters to ever get the edge against him. These changes should help bring Gizmo’s evasiveness more in line with the cast so it’s easier for other characters to get up close and punish.

Ground Side Attack 2

– Dodge branch window delayed 10 frames

– Prevents terrain bounce on knockback

Air/Ground Neutral Attack

– On-whiff branch window delayed 8 frames

– Cooldown is no longer refunded on successful fire arrow hit

Ground Side Special

– Car HP reduced to 8 from 10

– Car explosion hitbox size reduced 25%

– Car maximum overheat duration reduced to 1.25s from 2s

– Cooldown increased to 18s from 15s

Air Side Special

~ Now always transitions to umbrella float if attack whiffs

Harley Quinn

Harley’s slide and up attack were granting her very easy combos for very little risk. These changes should keep her combo game intact, while making slide and up attack feel less like “do everything” buttons.

Ground Up Attack

+ Base knockback increased to 1800 from 1663

– On-hit branch window delayed 10 frames

Ground Down Attack

– Start-up window before charge increased 4 frames. Start-up window after charge increased 2 frames.

~ Slide combos into follow-ups faster. Hitstun reduced significantly to compensate.

– Maximum movement from charge reduced 15%

~ Now ignores player collisions during movement

– Leg hurtbox size increased slightly

Iron Giant

Iron Giant play was dominated by his easy-to-input infinites and a few early-kill setups. We’re hoping that removing his most egregious setups will make him feel more like the rest of the cast, and we feel good about letting players play with him again.

Passive

– Rage meter gain from ally damage taken reduced to 60% of damage taken from 80%

– Rage meter gain from ally ringout reduced to 30% of total meter from 35%

– Defensive burst cooldown increased to 29s from 25s

~ Defensive burst knockback made more horizontal

– Defensive burst knockback reduced

Ground Down Attack

~ Knockback angle made more horizontal (incorrectly listed on previous patch)

Ground Side Special

* Fighters are now immediately released when Iron Giant performs an emote

* Fighters are now immediately released when Iron Giant leaves the ground

– Grab release knockback angle made more horizontal

– Grab release hitstun reduced

– Start-up window increased

+ Armor applied earlier

Rage Mode Ground Down Attack

– Now incurs a repeat-move lockout to prevent infinitely trapping enemies

Rage Mode Air/Ground Up Attack

Cooldown increased to 1.5s from 0.75s

Rage Mode Neutral Special

* Fixed an issue where Iron Giant was performing his non-rage neutral special while in rage mode

Jason

Ground Dash Attack

+ Now blocks projectiles

Morty

Air/Ground Neutral Attack

* Fixed an issue where firing a grenade lock-on projectile would trigger Morty’s snakes cooldown

Ground Side Attack

* Fixed an issue where Morty could not jump or dodge during his side attack combo

Reindog

Ground Side Attack 1

– Jump branch window delayed 6 frames

Shaggy

We have reverted the Shaggy Air Neutral Attack so that it can be canceled earlier on hit, but it did not get into this patch. This change will be coming in a patch in the very near future.

Ground Side Attack 2

– Jump branch window delayed 11 frames

Air/Ground Neutral Special

* Fixed an issue where Shaggy would float away while charging rage under certain conditions

Superman

Ground Side Attack 3

– Removed ability to jump or dodge during rapid-jab attack

Taz

Air Down Attack

+ Hitbox size increased

– Now incurs a repeat-move lockout to prevent infinitely trapping enemies

The Joker

We are aware of The Joker’s strength and are assessing ways to bring him more in line with the current cast of fighters. These balance changes will be introduced into an upcoming patch.

Air Side Special

– On-whiff branch window delayed 5 frames

Tom & Jerry

Ground Side Attack 2

– Hitstun reduced slightly

Ground Side Attack 3

– Hitstun reduced slightly

Velma

We are aware of some early feel issues with Velma following the initial launch. These are the start of some planned adjustments we have for her, and we will have more to share in the coming weeks.

Ground Side Attack

+ More reliably combos from attack 2 to attack 3

Air/Ground Neutral Attack

+ Hitbox now better covers Velma’s arm and head

~ Removed automatic targeting on ally

Air Up Attack

+ Increased movement control

Air Down Attack

+ Increased movement control

Air/Ground Down Special

+ Cooldown reduced to 80s from 120s

Air Side Special

+ Increased movement control

Wonder Woman

We are aware of Wonder Woman’s strength and are assessing ways to bring her more in line with the current cast of fighters. These balance changes will be introduced into an upcoming patch.

Passive

– Bracer Meter now resets when Wonder Woman is rung out

That's everything in the 1.02 patch notes for MultiVersus. Pay a visit to our MultiVersus topic page for more