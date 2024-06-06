Cities: Skylines 2 Economy 2.0 update teased for release this month The next major update for Cities: Skylines 2 will revamp various mechanics of economy based on extensive player feedback and suggestions.

Colossal Order has had a colossal list of things to fix or improve upon since Cities: Skylines 2 releases, but the developer and its parent at Paradox Interactive remain dedicated to sprucing the game up into everything players expect it to be. That includes a big new economy revamp (dubbed Economy 2.0), and it’s set to rework a ton of economic systems in the game. The update is also said to be coming to Cities: Skylines 2 sometime in the next couple weeks.

Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive shared details about Cities: Skylines 2’s Economy 2.0 update in a recent developer diary blog. The developers state that this update will be coming before the end of June and addresses a large swath of complaints and suggestions about transparency of the economy in Cities 2, player control over it, and the challenges associated with it. The update was largely shaped by addressing some of the most constant topics in feedback on the matter.

Cities: Skylines 2's Economy 2.0 update aims to be more transparent with how money flows through your city, giving players better control and challenges when it comes to economics.

Source: Paradox Interactive

Here’s the rundown of topics that the Cities: Skylines 2 Economy 2.0 update will aim to directly address:

Government Subsidies have been removed to make the economy more challenging and transparent

Importing City Services from Outside Connections now has a toggle and a fee

City Service Upkeep costs have been increased

Calculations for Demand have been improved

New calculations for rent and household spending allow citizens to afford to live in Low Density Residential

The production chain has been rebalanced to bring tax income to a more reasonable level

Within these topics, Colossal Order is also attempting to make sure that managing economic sectors in Cities: Skylines 2 is a challenge, but not an overwhelming one. The team is working hard to strike a balance there and it will remain to be seen if they did later this month. Stay tuned to the Cities: Skylines 2 topic for more updates, and especially patch notes when the Economy 2.0 update rolls out.