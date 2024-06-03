New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Avalanche Studios lays off 9 percent of its staff & closes two offices

New York and Montreal offices will be closed as the Just Cause developer cuts around 50 employees from its staff.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Avalanche Studios
2

Avalanche Studios has just announced a series of layoffs that will see dozens of jobs cut and two offices closed. The group behind Just Cause, Mad Max, and partially Rage will reduce its workforce by about nine percent, or approximately 50 employees. In addition, Avalanche will also close offices in Montreal and New York alongside the layoffs.

Avalanche Studios shared the details of its layoffs in a press release this week. In addition to explaining the scope of the layoffs and closures, Avalanche shared details about the reasoning behind them:

Avalanche Studios statement regarding layoffs and closure of New York and Montreal offices.
Avalanche Studios put out a statement regarding its layoffs and closure of offices this week.
Source: Avalanche Studios

The last games to ship directly out of Avalanche were Just Cause 4 in 2018, and Rage 2 in 2019, the former of which was very much liked and the latter of which received lukewarm response. Avalanche Studios also announced Contraband in 2021, which is being done with Xbox Game Studios, but hasn’t seen much more news past that original announcement. Xbox has seen its own share of layoffs and closures with Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin shutting down.

Avalanche joins a massive list of studios and publishers that have had layoffs and closures in 2024. Stay tuned as we watch for any further updates on the situation.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola