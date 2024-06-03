Avalanche Studios lays off 9 percent of its staff & closes two offices New York and Montreal offices will be closed as the Just Cause developer cuts around 50 employees from its staff.

Avalanche Studios has just announced a series of layoffs that will see dozens of jobs cut and two offices closed. The group behind Just Cause, Mad Max, and partially Rage will reduce its workforce by about nine percent, or approximately 50 employees. In addition, Avalanche will also close offices in Montreal and New York alongside the layoffs.

Avalanche Studios shared the details of its layoffs in a press release this week. In addition to explaining the scope of the layoffs and closures, Avalanche shared details about the reasoning behind them:

This is an exceptionally difficult decision, but we believe it’s necessary to ensure a stable and sustainable future for the company.



Our focus is now on supporting all Avalanchers through this challenging time. We’re grateful for the invaluable contributions of those leaving and remain committed to creating incredible gaming experiences for our players.

Avalanche Studios put out a statement regarding its layoffs and closure of offices this week.

Source: Avalanche Studios

The last games to ship directly out of Avalanche were Just Cause 4 in 2018, and Rage 2 in 2019, the former of which was very much liked and the latter of which received lukewarm response. Avalanche Studios also announced Contraband in 2021, which is being done with Xbox Game Studios, but hasn’t seen much more news past that original announcement. Xbox has seen its own share of layoffs and closures with Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin shutting down.

Avalanche joins a massive list of studios and publishers that have had layoffs and closures in 2024. Stay tuned as we watch for any further updates on the situation.