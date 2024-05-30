New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 30, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Donald Trump found guilty on 34 felony charges

The real crime was Trump Steaks.

The memes are flowing.

Law & Order? In this economy?

Funny.

Maybe billionaires can be held accountable for their behavior?

Fun facts are fun.

Best CNN clip I have seen in years.

Let's hope the former president gets exactly what he deserves.

WSJ shakeup leads to more journalist layoffs

Tough times continue for journalists.

MultiVersus Bugs

Bugs Bunny is broken in MultiVersus.

We might have found a dumber criminal than Trump

That's next level stupidity.

I won an F-Zero 99 Classic Mode race

Big Blue FTW!

Slipknot x Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Cool video from Atlus! 

PirateSoftware on war

No one wins in war. Especially in the 21st century.

Wallpaper Tour? In this economy?

My house is a time capsule.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 30, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

