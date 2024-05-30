Evening Reading - May 30, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Mario Kart 8 launched on Nintendo Wii U 10 years ago today. Please take a look at this short video of the iconic Luigi Death Stare meme to join us in celebration. #MarioKart8 #Nintendo #WiiU pic.twitter.com/QclVcsSotB— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 30, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Donald Trump found guilty on 34 felony charges
https://t.co/qVLu4GLqwB pic.twitter.com/lg8zLr2tPG— mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) May 30, 2024
The real crime was Trump Steaks.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Jp48yGvion— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 30, 2024
The memes are flowing.
The newest Law & Order— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) May 31, 2024
Special Trump Unit
pic.twitter.com/cOv11FDBHt
Law & Order? In this economy?
#Verdict— Luke (@JDLuckenbach) May 30, 2024
pic.twitter.com/CmrWJ8ydto
Funny.
Do the crime. Serve the time. 🇺🇸— JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) May 30, 2024
Maybe billionaires can be held accountable for their behavior?
BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes the first actor from Home Alone 2 to be convicted of 34 felonies stemming from hush money payments to a porn star pic.twitter.com/Gou9yoBZgK— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 30, 2024
Fun facts are fun.
Guilty pic.twitter.com/KjoqWfHlUg— jordan (@JordanUhl) May 30, 2024
Best CNN clip I have seen in years.
https://t.co/XD11fj4YQI pic.twitter.com/4G4bzS5qrZ— Ozzie Mejia (Minion #789201) (@Ozz_Mejia) May 30, 2024
Let's hope the former president gets exactly what he deserves.
Breaking: Donald Trump and Joe Biden have died at the same time pic.twitter.com/yb9j1skdmp— Justin T Brown (@jtbthought) April 1, 2024
WSJ shakeup leads to more journalist layoffs
NEW: WSJ editor Emma Tucker announces changes in how the paper covers US News, including shuttering east coast, Midwest and West Coast regional bureaus pic.twitter.com/88yAsHS8t4— Katie Robertson (@katie_robertson) May 30, 2024
Tough times continue for journalists.
MultiVersus Bugs
WHAT THE ABSOLUTE FUCK IS BUGS BUNNY DUDE #MULTIVERSUS pic.twitter.com/02tMxvjIS9— Remi🍉 (@YaBoiJayXV5) May 29, 2024
Bugs Bunny is broken in MultiVersus.
We might have found a dumber criminal than Trump
IM LITERALLY SCREAMING 💀pic.twitter.com/mhcGQoeIM6— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 29, 2024
That's next level stupidity.
I won an F-Zero 99 Classic Mode race
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Big Blue FTW!
Slipknot x Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
SMTV: Vengeance 🤝 @slipknot— Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) May 28, 2024
Take a look at the making of Daemon, Gurulu, and Loup-Garou demon-inspired masks created by @jimojala, one of the mask makers for Slipknot!
Pre-order Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance now: https://t.co/FKVKekIY1C pic.twitter.com/f5XOvmZ5fJ
Cool video from Atlus!
PirateSoftware on war
No one wins in war. Especially in the 21st century.
Wallpaper Tour? In this economy?
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
My house is a time capsule.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
