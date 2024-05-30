Evening Reading - May 30, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Mario Kart 8 launched on Nintendo Wii U 10 years ago today. Please take a look at this short video of the iconic Luigi Death Stare meme to join us in celebration. #MarioKart8 #Nintendo #WiiU pic.twitter.com/QclVcsSotB — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 30, 2024

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Donald Trump found guilty on 34 felony charges

The real crime was Trump Steaks.

The memes are flowing.

The newest Law & Order



Special Trump Unit



pic.twitter.com/cOv11FDBHt — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) May 31, 2024

Law & Order? In this economy?

Funny.

Do the crime. Serve the time. 🇺🇸 — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) May 30, 2024

Maybe billionaires can be held accountable for their behavior?

BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes the first actor from Home Alone 2 to be convicted of 34 felonies stemming from hush money payments to a porn star pic.twitter.com/Gou9yoBZgK — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 30, 2024

Fun facts are fun.

Best CNN clip I have seen in years.

Let's hope the former president gets exactly what he deserves.

Breaking: Donald Trump and Joe Biden have died at the same time pic.twitter.com/yb9j1skdmp — Justin T Brown (@jtbthought) April 1, 2024

WSJ shakeup leads to more journalist layoffs

NEW: WSJ editor Emma Tucker announces changes in how the paper covers US News, including shuttering east coast, Midwest and West Coast regional bureaus pic.twitter.com/88yAsHS8t4 — Katie Robertson (@katie_robertson) May 30, 2024

Tough times continue for journalists.

MultiVersus Bugs

WHAT THE ABSOLUTE FUCK IS BUGS BUNNY DUDE #MULTIVERSUS pic.twitter.com/02tMxvjIS9 — Remi🍉 (@YaBoiJayXV5) May 29, 2024

Bugs Bunny is broken in MultiVersus.

We might have found a dumber criminal than Trump

IM LITERALLY SCREAMING 💀pic.twitter.com/mhcGQoeIM6 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 29, 2024

That's next level stupidity.

I won an F-Zero 99 Classic Mode race

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Big Blue FTW!

Slipknot x Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

SMTV: Vengeance 🤝 @slipknot



Take a look at the making of Daemon, Gurulu, and Loup-Garou demon-inspired masks created by @jimojala, one of the mask makers for Slipknot!



Pre-order Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance now: https://t.co/FKVKekIY1C pic.twitter.com/f5XOvmZ5fJ — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) May 28, 2024

Cool video from Atlus!

PirateSoftware on war

No one wins in war. Especially in the 21st century.

Wallpaper Tour? In this economy?

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

My house is a time capsule.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 30, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.