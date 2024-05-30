God of War Ragnarok comes to PC in September The PC version of God of War Ragnarok will come with a host of improvements including unlocked frame rates.

God of War Ragnarok, the critically acclaimed sequel to 2018’s God of War, is coming to PC this year. Players can look forward to several PC-specific performance boosts.

During the May 30, 2024 PlayStation State of Play, Sony finally revealed that God of War Ragnarok will launch on PC on September 19, 2024. The PC version will include the base game as well as the free Valhalla DLC.

PC players can anticipate various improvements including unlocked frame rates, support for Nvidia DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, and Intel XESS 1.3 as well as super ultrawide support.

God of War Ragnarok originally launched back in November 2022 to rave reviews. If you haven’t already, take a look at our own God of War Ragnarok review done by yours truly. Check out our 2024 video game release date calendar to see what other excellent games are coming out this year.