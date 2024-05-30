ShackStream: Farming Attingham Park

In today's ShackStream, Jan will be leaving behind the chaos and violence of DayZ and taking on the serene fields of Attingham Park in Farming Simulator 22.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be managing a farm, tending to crops, and caring for livestock. The map he’ll be working on is a detailed recreation of the Attingham Park estate, offering a variety of farming activities and challenges. Jan will start as a newcomer to agriculture and the area, working a job with the local biogas plant and attempting to work his way up to owning his own farm some day.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes about his daily farm routines. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Tonight's trip to the farm will be the first in a series of many in Farming Simulator 22, so come be part of the early beginnings and watch the farm grow.