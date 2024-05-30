New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 133

We're discussing all the announcements about Knives Out 3 on this week's PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
1

Howdy there, Shackers! It's Thursday, which means it's time for Donovan and Greg to discuss the latest movie and television news. Get ready for Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 133 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Knives Out is one of my all-time favorite movies, so tune in to see me get hyped about the third movie in the series. We'll also be discussing the announcement of an animated Minecraft series at Netflix.

Thank you for stopping by to watch Pop! Goes the Culture!, your support means the world. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel at no additional charge with Prime Gaming.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! It's time for Episode 133 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
