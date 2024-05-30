Watch the May 2024 PlayStation State of Play here Tune in as Sony showcases games coming to PS5 and PS VR2.

Sony is kicking off the season of gaming news with a State of Play presentation that’ll provide announcements and updates for 14 games coming to PS5 and PS VR2. It’s happening today, and you can watch it right here.

Watch the May 2024 PlayStation State of Play

The May 2024 PlayStation State of Play will begin at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels, or right here using the livestream embed above.

Sony has confirmed that the State of Play will run for over 30 minutes and cover 14 games coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024.

Come back to Shacknews during (and after) the broadcast to read the latest news from the event. We also have a full schedule for Summer Game Fest 2024 so that you won’t miss a single livestream.