Minecraft animated series in development at Netflix

The Minecraft animated series is coming from the team behind other Netflix hits Sonic Prime, Ninjago: Dragons Rising, and Carmen Sandiego.
Ozzie Mejia
Netflix
Minecraft is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. As part of the celebration for this milestone, Mojang Studios has come together with Netflix to work on an animated series based on the world-building phenomenon.

There are few details on the Minecraft animated series, but it's being developed by the team at WildBrain. This is the studio behind some of Netflix's biggest animated hits, including Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Carmen Sandiego, and another recent animated hit based on a major video game property: Sonic Prime. The Minecraft series will feature an original story with new characters that will spotlight the Minecraft world in a new way.

This isn't the first time that Mojang Studios has tried to spin Minecraft off into other forms of media. A Minecraft movie starring Aquaman lead Jason Momoa has been in development for several years. The latest buzz from that project involved the casting of Jack Black as Steve. While production appears to be moving along, there doesn't appear to be a solid release date available.

One would expect to hear more Minecraft news during this anniversary year. We'll keep an eye on Mojang Studios, so keep it on Shacknews for any further updates.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

