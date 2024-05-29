New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 29, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Mad Max or Smash Bros.?

Somebody tell Sakurai I have an idea...

First trailer for Moana 2

Loved the first one. Sign me up for the sequel.

Crab mac & cheese dogs at Camden Yards

Reason 4284 why this is the best stadium in MLB. Go Orioles!

Unfortunate news from Worldwalker Games

If you haven't played Wildermyth, you owe it to yourself to check it out. Hoping for the best for those who got laid off.

No Man's Sky Adrift update

Hello Games, you have redeemed yourself. It's okay. We forgive you. You can rest.

Happy anniversary to Drag Me to Hell

Might be my favorite Raimi movie. That ending still haunts me.

Anyone picking up the Zelda LEGO set?

Or perhaps you'll be having some Dubious Food?

He-Man has been cast!

Masters of the Universe was before my time, but I know some Shack Staffers who will probably be into this!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Justice Smith looking at a TV emitting a purple glow.

Source: A24

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

