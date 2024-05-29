Evening Reading - May 29, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Mad Max or Smash Bros.?

Just realized that this is basically a Super Smash Bros. stage. pic.twitter.com/I6nrgiXQNR — Adam H. Condra ☦️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@PolytropicSage) May 29, 2024

Somebody tell Sakurai I have an idea...

First trailer for Moana 2

The first trailer for ‘MOANA 2’ has been released.



In theaters on November 27. pic.twitter.com/VVhVfjuaoj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 29, 2024

Loved the first one. Sign me up for the sequel.

Crab mac & cheese dogs at Camden Yards

This is where we start the night:



Crab Mac N Cheese dogs. Double fisted.



YOU ALREADY KNOW. pic.twitter.com/H8ykqTwrrY — Mills (@MillsTwitch) May 28, 2024

Reason 4284 why this is the best stadium in MLB. Go Orioles!

Unfortunate news from Worldwalker Games

An important update on things at Worldwalker Games pic.twitter.com/SXUbqAJxPy — Wildermyth (@wildermyth) May 29, 2024

If you haven't played Wildermyth, you owe it to yourself to check it out. Hoping for the best for those who got laid off.

No Man's Sky Adrift update

No Man's Sky Adrift



🛟Abandoned Universe

⚓Adrift Expedition

👻Hidden Lore

🦞Scuttler Pet

⛏️Iron Vulture StarShip

☠️Frigate of the Damned

🚤New Ship Customisations

🐚Ruined Starships

🦑Lurking Infestations



More Will Follow...



Free for all platforms pic.twitter.com/zr5QmL1Dxc — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) May 29, 2024

Hello Games, you have redeemed yourself. It's okay. We forgive you. You can rest.

Happy anniversary to Drag Me to Hell

Sam Raimi’s Drag Me to Hell was released 15 years ago today 🩸 pic.twitter.com/CHhO5ph82T — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) May 29, 2024

Might be my favorite Raimi movie. That ending still haunts me.

Anyone picking up the Zelda LEGO set?

Or perhaps you'll be having some Dubious Food?

He-Man has been cast!

Nicholas Galitzine has been cast as He-Man in the live-action ‘MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE’ movie.



In theaters on June 5, 2026. pic.twitter.com/qxtwi4wcmv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 29, 2024

Masters of the Universe was before my time, but I know some Shack Staffers who will probably be into this!

