Evening Reading - May 29, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Sony pulls Neil Druckmann interview over 'errors and inaccuracies'
- PlayStation State of Play to reveal PS5's 2024 lineup tomorrow
- The Finals Update 2.10.0 patch notes
- F1 24 review: A solid upgrade package with familiar flaws
- Exploring the puzzles of Isles of Sea & Sky with Cicada Games
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Mad Max or Smash Bros.?
Just realized that this is basically a Super Smash Bros. stage. pic.twitter.com/I6nrgiXQNR— Adam H. Condra ☦️🏴 (@PolytropicSage) May 29, 2024
Somebody tell Sakurai I have an idea...
First trailer for Moana 2
The first trailer for ‘MOANA 2’ has been released.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 29, 2024
In theaters on November 27. pic.twitter.com/VVhVfjuaoj
Loved the first one. Sign me up for the sequel.
Crab mac & cheese dogs at Camden Yards
This is where we start the night:— Mills (@MillsTwitch) May 28, 2024
Crab Mac N Cheese dogs. Double fisted.
YOU ALREADY KNOW. pic.twitter.com/H8ykqTwrrY
Reason 4284 why this is the best stadium in MLB. Go Orioles!
Unfortunate news from Worldwalker Games
An important update on things at Worldwalker Games pic.twitter.com/SXUbqAJxPy— Wildermyth (@wildermyth) May 29, 2024
If you haven't played Wildermyth, you owe it to yourself to check it out. Hoping for the best for those who got laid off.
No Man's Sky Adrift update
No Man's Sky Adrift— Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) May 29, 2024
🛟Abandoned Universe
⚓Adrift Expedition
👻Hidden Lore
🦞Scuttler Pet
⛏️Iron Vulture StarShip
☠️Frigate of the Damned
🚤New Ship Customisations
🐚Ruined Starships
🦑Lurking Infestations
More Will Follow...
Free for all platforms pic.twitter.com/zr5QmL1Dxc
Hello Games, you have redeemed yourself. It's okay. We forgive you. You can rest.
Happy anniversary to Drag Me to Hell
Sam Raimi’s Drag Me to Hell was released 15 years ago today 🩸 pic.twitter.com/CHhO5ph82T— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) May 29, 2024
Might be my favorite Raimi movie. That ending still haunts me.
Anyone picking up the Zelda LEGO set?
May 28, 2024
Or perhaps you'll be having some Dubious Food?
He-Man has been cast!
Nicholas Galitzine has been cast as He-Man in the live-action ‘MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE’ movie.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 29, 2024
In theaters on June 5, 2026. pic.twitter.com/qxtwi4wcmv
Masters of the Universe was before my time, but I know some Shack Staffers who will probably be into this!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 29, 2024