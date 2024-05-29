ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 457 We finally set foot inside the City in the Sky in the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re going back to the land of Hyrule for more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough. During the last Twilight Princess episode, we finally had the Dominion Rod in hand so we could explore more of Hyrule. We were looking for ancient text that would help locate the City in the Sky.

The information gave the location of the City in the Sky and how to get there. Tonight, we’ll make our way up into the sky to find the City in the Sky as well as the dungeon that resides there. The City in the Sky dungeon is one of the dungeons in the game that I don’t remember too much of so this could take some time. That being said, we’ll get a very helpful item in this dungeon that will make exploring even easier. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough.

The City in the Sky. We finally made it!

