The Finals Update 2.10.0 patch notes Here are all of the changes and additions in the 2.10.0 patch for The Finals.

Embark Studios has released Update 2.10.0 for The Finals. It brings several bug fixes and changes for the first-person shooter. Let’s take a look.

The Finals 2.10.0 patch notes



Source: Embark Studios

The following patch notes were posted to The Finals website today.

Balance Changes

Gadgets

APS

New feature: The APS turret now consumes a set amount of health for each projectile it destroys The health cost per destroyed projectile is 40%



Weapons

Throwing Knives

Reduced the delay before the first projectile spawns from 0.22s to 0.11s to make the attacks more responsive

Reduced the delay between the first and second projectile spawning from 0.15s to 0.11s to make it easier to land both knives on a moving target

Increased the initial projectile speed from 138m/s to 166m/s, increasing the weapon’s precision

Increased the primary attack damage from 60 to 63

Content and Bug Fixes

Animation

Fixed an issue where a camera shake would play at each orbital laser charge up event, the shake is now removed

Audio

Fixed voice chat not working in certain situations on Xbox

Characters

Fixed the Darque Mood Hairstyle to prevent it from briefly obscuring the first-person camera during the intro screen

Fixed the in-game appearance of the Pink Chunky Wedge Trainers

Controller

Fixed an issue where selecting contracts using a controller would break the selected focus

Game Modes

Fixed a bug where healbeam and defibrillators could be used in Terminal Attack

Make it less likely that boxes and stations get stuck underneath the ground

Gameplay

Reduced the size of the Zipline anchors’ ping hitbox

Reduced the scale at which Ziplines become easier to ping from a distance, making it less likely that they absorb pings intended for other nearby targets

Fixed unintentional freelook enabled when interacting with objectives and statues

Fixed the Glitch Barrel being hard to pick up in certain situations

Fixing issue where players could get stuck colliding with Goo when on moving platforms

Maps

Las Vegas

Fixed lens flares incorrectly appearing around the edge of the screen at sunset

Fixed characters hovering slightly above the ground during the post-match winner celebration

Progression

Fixed issue where a win in Terminal Attack did not count towards the “First win of the Day” and “Win X Games”- contracts

Community event progress is now displayed on the leaderboard screen

Daily Contracts increase from 1000 XP to 10000 XP

In-game performance and objective XP has been increased by 50%

Settings

Added support for Steam invites

Specializations

Fixed a bug where players could quick melee while using the Charge 'n' Slam ability

Fixed quick melee being available while using the Mesh Shield

UI

Added more events to the in-game score log, such as revives

Fixed an issue where your own position wasn't shown on the leaderboard screen

Fixed Quick action buttons disappearing after switching tabs in the Social menu

Fixed an issue with the 'Enable Voice Chat' key bind remaining togglable while typing a player report

Fixed an issue where players could accidentally open the party menu when in settings by pressing the shortcut button

Animations will autoplay the current selection when browsing customization categories

Updated the overview stats in the equipment screen for FAMAS and FCAR to better reflect their tuning

Added a new system to the frontend that limits frame rate and resolution after receiving no user input for a while, or when the app is not in focus

Dev note: This will help save energy and spare your PCs and consoles from working too hard when the game is idling. This only affects the main menu and can be toggled in the new Energy Saving section of the Video setting.

VFX

Fixed some environment decals rendering on top of the first-person meshes

Security

We have now increased our detection of devices that emulate a controller while playing with Mouse and Keyboard, which is not permitted

Updates and improvements to current detection methods for increased accuracy

That’s everything new in the 2.10.0 patch notes for The Finals. Be sure to bookmark our The Finals topic page for future news and updates.