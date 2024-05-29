PlayStation State of Play to reveal PS5's 2024 lineup tomorrow The show will run for over 30 minutes and feature 14 games.

Sony has announced that there will be a PlayStation State of Play showcase tomorrow. It’ll feature PS5 and PS VR2 games launching this year.

Sony confirmed tomorrow’s State of Play with a PlayStation Blog post. The showcase will begin at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET and will be streamed across the company’s online channels. Sony has also confirmed that the showcase will last for more than 30 minutes and will feature 14 games, including titles from PlayStation Studios.



Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Tomorrow’s State of Play will kick off the summer season of gaming news. It’ll be followed by Summer Game Fest next week and the Xbox Games Showcase the week after.

It’ll be interesting to see what Sony has coming down the pipe for the second half of 2024, as it previously said none of its major franchises would receive new installments this year. Come back to Shacknews tomorrow for live updates on all of the announcements from the May 2024 PlayStation State of Play.