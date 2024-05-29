New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation State of Play to reveal PS5's 2024 lineup tomorrow

The show will run for over 30 minutes and feature 14 games.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Sony has announced that there will be a PlayStation State of Play showcase tomorrow. It’ll feature PS5 and PS VR2 games launching this year.

Sony confirmed tomorrow’s State of Play with a PlayStation Blog post. The showcase will begin at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET and will be streamed across the company’s online channels. Sony has also confirmed that the showcase will last for more than 30 minutes and will feature 14 games, including titles from PlayStation Studios.

Official artwork for the May 2024 State of Play with its start time in various time zones.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Tomorrow’s State of Play will kick off the summer season of gaming news. It’ll be followed by Summer Game Fest next week and the Xbox Games Showcase the week after.

It’ll be interesting to see what Sony has coming down the pipe for the second half of 2024, as it previously said none of its major franchises would receive new installments this year. Come back to Shacknews tomorrow for live updates on all of the announcements from the May 2024 PlayStation State of Play.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

