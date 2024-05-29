New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony pulls Neil Druckmann interview over 'errors and inaccuracies'

Neil Druckmann revealed that the article misquoted his statements on Naughty Dog's next game.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Last week, Naughty Dog head Neil Druckmann received a wave of backlash after his studio’s parent company, Sony Interactive Entertainment, published an interview with him in which he was quoted making AI-friendly comments and stating that Naughty Dog’s next game could “redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming.” After Druckmann called out some inaccuracies in the published interview, Sony removed it altogether.

Sony shared a statement on its website this morning to confirm the removal of its Neil Druckmann interview.

On Friday, Druckmann took to social media to explain the controversial comments attributed to him in the interview, stating that Sony took him out of context. In the published interview, he’s quoted as saying Naughty Dog’s next game could “redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming.” In the unedited interview, he actually says that he’s “excited to see how the world reacts to it” following the massive success of The Last of Us’ television adaptation.

Druckmann was also quoted saying that AI will improve game development, but didn’t specifically debunk that statement in his social media post. Regardless, the interview has now been pulled, and it’ll likely be a long wait until we get our next update on Naughty Dog’s new game.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

