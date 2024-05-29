Sony pulls Neil Druckmann interview over 'errors and inaccuracies' Neil Druckmann revealed that the article misquoted his statements on Naughty Dog's next game.

Last week, Naughty Dog head Neil Druckmann received a wave of backlash after his studio’s parent company, Sony Interactive Entertainment, published an interview with him in which he was quoted making AI-friendly comments and stating that Naughty Dog’s next game could “redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming.” After Druckmann called out some inaccuracies in the published interview, Sony removed it altogether.

Sony shared a statement on its website this morning to confirm the removal of its Neil Druckmann interview.

In re-reviewing our recent interview with Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, we have found several significant errors and inaccuracies that don't represent his perspective and values (including topics such as animation, writing, technology, AI, and future projects). We apologize to Neil for misrepresenting his words and for any negative impact this interview might have caused him and his team. In coordination with Naughty Dog and SIE, we have removed the interview.

Source: HBO

On Friday, Druckmann took to social media to explain the controversial comments attributed to him in the interview, stating that Sony took him out of context. In the published interview, he’s quoted as saying Naughty Dog’s next game could “redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming.” In the unedited interview, he actually says that he’s “excited to see how the world reacts to it” following the massive success of The Last of Us’ television adaptation.

Druckmann was also quoted saying that AI will improve game development, but didn’t specifically debunk that statement in his social media post. Regardless, the interview has now been pulled, and it’ll likely be a long wait until we get our next update on Naughty Dog’s new game.