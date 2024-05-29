New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Exploring the puzzles of Isles of Sea & Sky with Cicada Games

We learn more about this indie retro puzzler by chatting with Producer Dan Collver.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Wash ashore for a new adventure with Isles of Sea & Sky from the team at Cicada Games. This is a game that looks to be a throwback in more ways than one with Game Boy Color-era visuals and a series of interesting puzzles that revolve around movement and block placement. It's a game that jumped out at us with its resemblance to games like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Pokemon Red and Blue, so we took some time to chat with Producer Dan Collver.

"Isles of Sea & Sky is an oceanic open-world puzzle adventure game where you embark on an interesting narrative journey," Collver explained to Shacknews. "You find collectibles and then you find new, fun friends and powers that change the world around you. It allows for you to go wherever you want and solve whatever you want."

Isles of Sea & Sky recently released on PC, though Cicada Games is looking into other platforms in the future. For more interviews like this, check out Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

