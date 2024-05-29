Exploring the puzzles of Isles of Sea & Sky with Cicada Games We learn more about this indie retro puzzler by chatting with Producer Dan Collver.

Wash ashore for a new adventure with Isles of Sea & Sky from the team at Cicada Games. This is a game that looks to be a throwback in more ways than one with Game Boy Color-era visuals and a series of interesting puzzles that revolve around movement and block placement. It's a game that jumped out at us with its resemblance to games like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Pokemon Red and Blue, so we took some time to chat with Producer Dan Collver.

"Isles of Sea & Sky is an oceanic open-world puzzle adventure game where you embark on an interesting narrative journey," Collver explained to Shacknews. "You find collectibles and then you find new, fun friends and powers that change the world around you. It allows for you to go wherever you want and solve whatever you want."

Isles of Sea & Sky recently released on PC, though Cicada Games is looking into other platforms in the future. For more interviews like this, check out Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.