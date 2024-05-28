New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: MultiVersus launch day gameplay

Come earn your MultiVersus Twitch drops during our special launch day livestream!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
WB Games
1

After a long beta and equally long hiatus, MultiVersus is finally here! We’re holding a special ShackStream to dive in and check out everything Player First Games has in store for its platform fighter. Stop by to ask questions about the game and earn some Twitch drops!

We’ll be starting our MultiVersus launch day stream today at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Join me as I take a look at MultiVersus’ newest characters (including Jason and Joker) and game modes, mixing in some PvP and PvE gameplay. As someone who played MultiVersus during its Closed Alpha and Open Beta periods, I’ll talk about how the game has changed since I first played it years ago.

Lastly, come earn some Twitch Drops! There are exclusive MultiVersus cosmetics and currency that you can earn from watching streams over the next week. What better way to do so than with Shacknews? Thanks for watching the stream, and let us know if you’d be interested in more MultiVersus streams down the road.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola