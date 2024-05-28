ShackStream: MultiVersus launch day gameplay Come earn your MultiVersus Twitch drops during our special launch day livestream!

After a long beta and equally long hiatus, MultiVersus is finally here! We’re holding a special ShackStream to dive in and check out everything Player First Games has in store for its platform fighter. Stop by to ask questions about the game and earn some Twitch drops!

We’ll be starting our MultiVersus launch day stream today at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Join me as I take a look at MultiVersus’ newest characters (including Jason and Joker) and game modes, mixing in some PvP and PvE gameplay. As someone who played MultiVersus during its Closed Alpha and Open Beta periods, I’ll talk about how the game has changed since I first played it years ago.

Lastly, come earn some Twitch Drops! There are exclusive MultiVersus cosmetics and currency that you can earn from watching streams over the next week. What better way to do so than with Shacknews? Thanks for watching the stream, and let us know if you’d be interested in more MultiVersus streams down the road.