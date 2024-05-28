The Outlast Trials is ready for Prime Time event Two of The Outlast Trials' most frightening foes are in hot pursuit in this latest event.

The horrors of The Outlast Trials aren't over. In fact, they appear to have just begun. Developer Red Barrels has kicked off a new event for the ongoing horror game, giving up to four players a new escape room-style experience. The Prime Time event is all the fun of an escape room, but with a lot more blood and death for those unable to get out.

The Outlast Trials' Prime Time event unleashes a double dose of major threats. Players will have to look out for both Mother Gooseberry and Sergeant Coyle, both of whom will have strong enemies in tow ready to disable user abilities and unleash debilitating effects. For example, Mother Gooseberry's drill has been upgraded to cause bleeding while Sergeant Coyle's electric baton can now disable user rigs. The two Prime Assets will both be in hot pursuit, so players will need to use their stealth abilities and monitor the environments closely in order to successfully escape.

The new Prime Time event will feature new documents that players can collect. These will not only offer background on the nightmare facility they're trapped in, but also offer some ideas of what lies in the future of The Outlast Trials. It's all part of the game's roadmap, which Red Barrels issued shortly after the game's 1.0 launch.



Source: Red Barrels

The Outlast Trials came out of Steam Early Access earlier this year. It has its issues, but it does strike some of the right horror notes for fans of the genre. Those who own the game can jump into the Prime Time event starting today.