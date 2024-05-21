Veiled Threats quest - Destiny 2 The Veiled Threats quest completes the Season of the Wish campaign and prepares you for The Final Shape.

The Veiled Threats quest is the final mission in the Destiny 2: Season of the Wish campaign. This quest has you returning to the Black Garden once more to take down a familiar threat in a fight that will be equally familiar to anyone that played Destiny. Stick around after the mission ends as there’s also a special cutscene for you to see.

The Veiled Threats quest can be picked up from Osiris in the H.E.L.M. via the Holoprojector. Chat with Osiris to receive the mission, Closer to the Heart.



Launch Closer to the Heart from the map of the H.E.L.M. The node is on the right-side of the map, above the Starcrossed Exotic mission banner.

Closer to the Heart is a straightforward mission. You just need to move from area to area, defeating Vex and destroying their portals. There will be a few as you enter the mission and then six you must destroy when in the open area. Defeat all the Vex to move onward.

In the next outdoor area, you’ll see a larger portal on a hill. Go through this portal instead of destroying it. You will be taken directly to the Black Heart, but before you pass through the door, slam down a rally banner and prepare for a boss fight.

Defeat the three Vex Gate Lords to destroy the Black Heart.

Anyone that played Destiny will recognize this boss fight. Clear waves of enemies and taken down the large Vex Gate Lords as they enter the fight. There will be Wyverns that stomp around the area, plenty of Goblins and Hobgoblins, along with Harpies shooting you from up high. Do you best to survive.

Each Vex Gate Lord amounts to one third of the Black Heart’s total health. Defeat all three to destroy the Black Heart and complete the mission. Go to Orbit and enjoy the cutscene! Once this finishes, head to the H.E.L.M. and speak with Osiris at the Holoprojector to complete Veiled Threats. You’ll receive an Ascendant Shard and a fancy new Exotic ship.

Now that Veiled Threats is done, you can focus on preparing for The Final Shape. This might include farming Brave Arsenal weapons from Onslaught or even clearing Pantheon for that Godslayer Title. No matter your goal, find more information on how to do it easily on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.