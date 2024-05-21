Evening Reading - May 21, 2024

Welcome, welcome, Shackers, to the end of another busy day. We’re heading into the backend of May and then it’s on to June! The month of many game reveals! With that in mind, we’ve got a lot planned and we hope you come along for the ride through another lovely summer of gaming. For today, though, it’s time to bring it all to a close, and that means you get a fresh Evening Reading to end the day of posting. Enjoy!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Proper representation wins at Nintendo

Vivian bros we won pic.twitter.com/gxL9QT7RkF — No Context Super Mario (@SuperMarioOOC85) May 21, 2024

The best Paper Mario game remains the best Paper Mario game, for this among many reasons.

Fight the machine

And throw in a snappy zinger or two while you’re doing it. AI can’t copy senses of humor.

Reverb Dog Fart

I WAS BEING SILLY WITH REVERB AND MY DOG JUST RIPS A LOUD ASS FART IN MY LAP???? HELP??? pic.twitter.com/euIG1tjmgp — detune (@xdetune) May 21, 2024

The name of my new punk folk rock album. Also, the echo kills me. So good.

Movie lovers

Francesca Scorsese deserves a nobel prize for this pic.twitter.com/auBJaHWFWN — maddi ✨ (@_cardamomthymes) May 20, 2024

I wonder how easy it is to enjoy films when someone as methodical as Martin Scorsese is your dad. She nails it, though.

Sometimes Halo Infinite is good

Guys will see this and be like hell yeah pic.twitter.com/Ch4D72my9I — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) May 21, 2024

But only sometimes, mostly for sick gun-fu like this.

Kojima in a dozer

Research for Death Stranding 2? Just cause? Either way, Hideo Kojima is riding in a bulldozer scoop through a field. Why not?

Action RPG henchmanners

how every game handles lockpicking pic.twitter.com/ODKbqcC07a — LikeAFoxStudios (@LikeAFoxTweets) May 21, 2024

These guys are good jobbers. Very good at following the rules.

That covers your Evening Reading for this evening, but thank you for stopping by! We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?

Bubbletron didn't value my Chocolate Covered Healthcare For Kids very highly, but a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down, or so they say.

Source: Bubbletron

Thank you for stopping by, Shackers. We hope you enjoyed. Playing anything good? Sound off in the Chatty below.