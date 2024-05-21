New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 21, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Welcome, welcome, Shackers, to the end of another busy day. We’re heading into the backend of May and then it’s on to June! The month of many game reveals! With that in mind, we’ve got a lot planned and we hope you come along for the ride through another lovely summer of gaming. For today, though, it’s time to bring it all to a close, and that means you get a fresh Evening Reading to end the day of posting. Enjoy!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Proper representation wins at Nintendo

The best Paper Mario game remains the best Paper Mario game, for this among many reasons.

Fight the machine

And throw in a snappy zinger or two while you’re doing it. AI can’t copy senses of humor.

Reverb Dog Fart

The name of my new punk folk rock album. Also, the echo kills me. So good.

Movie lovers

I wonder how easy it is to enjoy films when someone as methodical as Martin Scorsese is your dad. She nails it, though.

Sometimes Halo Infinite is good

But only sometimes, mostly for sick gun-fu like this.

Kojima in a dozer

Research for Death Stranding 2? Just cause? Either way, Hideo Kojima is riding in a bulldozer scoop through a field. Why not?

Action RPG henchmanners

These guys are good jobbers. Very good at following the rules.

That covers your Evening Reading for this evening, but thank you for stopping by! We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?

Bubbletron valuing a startup for Chocolate Covered Healthcare For Kids at $4,064,000,000
Bubbletron didn't value my Chocolate Covered Healthcare For Kids very highly, but a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down, or so they say.
Source: Bubbletron

Thank you for stopping by, Shackers. We hope you enjoyed. Playing anything good? Sound off in the Chatty below.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

